RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2023-10-27
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 250
Total bid volume, SEK mln400
Volume sold, SEK mln225
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.361 %
Lowest yield1.324 %
Highest accepted yield1.375 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2023-10-27
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln150 +/- 150
Total bid volume, SEK mln475
Volume sold, SEK mln175 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.339 %
Lowest yield1.319 %
Highest accepted yield1.354 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 



 