RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-10-27
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 250
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|400
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|225
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|1.361 %
|Lowest yield
|1.324 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.375 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2023-10-27
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|150 +/- 150
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|475
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|175
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|1.339 %
|Lowest yield
|1.319 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.354 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00