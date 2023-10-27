World Athletics Championships, 2023 Event Business Analysis Report - Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Prize Money, Attendance and Ticketing

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Athletics Championships 2023 - Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2023 World Athletics Championships, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, attendance and ticketing.



The World Athletics Championships has in place major media deal in place with the American broadcaster Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), that allowed the broadcasters to showcase the Championships across much of Europe.

Regarding the Championships viewing figures, the World Championships reported in Germany, UK, France and Finland that figures were very positive in these key European markets. Across the United States, athletics fans were able to tune into the Championships through the network NBC.

The average price of an annual sponsorship deal for the 2023 World Athletics Championships was roughly $1.2 million. The Championships has five deals in place that the report estimates to be each worth over $1 million or more annually, with Asics, TDK, Cube, Seiko and Mondo.

The commonest length of deal that brands have agreed with the World Athletics Championships is for one year. Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson, both from the United States took home $0.07 million from their respective 100m victories.



Key Highlights



A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place across the five games of the series. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer and well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio of the competition.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the event including its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, prize money, attendance and ticketing information. An analysis of the events sponsors is included and the estimated annual values of these deals. Information regarding the event's attendance is also included.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

Executive Summary

Overview

2. Broadcasters

World Athletics Championships 2023 Broadcasts Breakdown Across Europe

World Athletics Championships 2023 Broadcasters Breakdown Across the Rest of the World

3. Sponsorship

World Athletics Championships 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio

World Athletics Championships 2023 Sponsorship Portfolio Breakdown

World Athletics Championships 2023 Sponsorship Contract Lengths

4. Prize Money

World Athletics Championships 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

5. Attendance & Ticketing

World Athletics Championships 2023 Attendance Insight

World Athletics Championships 2023 Ticketing Breakdown

6. Athlete Profiles

World Athletics Championships 2023 Athlete Profile - Noah Lyles

World Athletics Championships 2023 Athlete Profile - Sha'Carri Richardson

7. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yw8hv0



Source: GlobalData

