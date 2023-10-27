JBTC Announces 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $2,326,000 or $0.96 per share for the third quarter of 2023. Nine-month reported earnings total $5,720,000 or $2.35 per share, down from $5,833,000 or $2.40 per share in the prior year.



President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: “Throughout the year, we have focused on keeping the Bank strong, well capitalized, and appropriately liquid. The dynamic rate environment has led to increased funding costs however; we have been successful in increasing our net interest income through ongoing funds management practices.”

More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab at jbt.bank.