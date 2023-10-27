Income Financial Extends Termination Date

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust (“Income Financial”) is pleased to announce it has extended the termination date of the Trust (TSX: INC.UN) a further five year period from January 1, 2024 to January 1, 2029.



Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian and U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

