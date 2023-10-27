Capital Bank Appoints Jacob Dalaya as Chief Strategy Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank, acknowledged in American Banker's top performing banks for 2023, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacob “Jake” Dalaya as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With substantial expertise in financial services, particularly in bank M&A and capital markets, Mr. Dalaya is well positioned to advance the bank's strategic growth and expansion.

As CSO, Mr. Dalaya will collaborate with the CEO, Executive Management Team (EMT), and the Board of Directors. A significant part of his role involves partnering on the bank’s strategic planning process, identifying and implementing new revenue streams and enhancing current business lines. Mr. Dalaya will also leverage his experience in bank M&A and capital markets to spearhead the bank's M&A and investor relations strategies.

In Mr. Dalaya's prior role at Webster Financial Corporation he played a key role in the execution of various strategic initiatives for the bank. Mr. Dalaya also spent several years in investment banking, including at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods as a Vice President and at J.P. Morgan Securities in various roles. During his time in investment banking, Mr. Dalaya helped lead M&A and capital raising transactions for financial institutions. Mr. Dalaya graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics from New York University.

Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bank, said, "We're pleased to have Jake join our team. His experience, particularly in mergers and acquisitions, aligns well with our strategic objectives for the future."

"Capital Bank has built out a distinctive challenger bank business model, and I look forward to working with the executive management team as we continue to successfully implement this compelling strategy," stated Mr. Dalaya.

Operating for over 25 years in the DC Metro Region, Capital Bank has carved a reliable niche in the financial landscape. The bank reported assets of nearly $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2023. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system and an Equal Housing Lender, Capital Bank's commitment to its customers and shareholders remains unwavering.



