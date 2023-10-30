TERRANET AND ASTAZERO ARE DEVELOPING NEW TESTING METHODS FOR ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE SYSTEMS

Terranet has been granted an innovation grant by Vinnova, to, in collaboration with RISE’s testbed AstaZero, conduct ground-breaking research. The aim is to develop new ADAS test methods for vulnerable road users in time-critical accident scenarios where advanced driver assistance systems play a crucial role in saving lives.



The goal is to improve road safety by developing new testing methods for both existing and new ADAS systems. The ambition for the collaboration between Terranet and AstaZero is for the new methods to become part of or add to Euro NCAP's rating methods*. The innovation grant from Vinnova is 190,000 SEK.

"It is important that testing and evaluation methods for ADAS keep up as the development of autonomous vehicles and new mobility solutions accelerates. Higher standards are needed when new technologies enter the market and as urban traffic becomes increasingly complex. I am pleased that we now have the opportunity to contribute with our expertise on what it takes to elevate the methods to the next level," says Magnus Andersson, CEO of Terranet.

AstaZero is owned by the research institute RISE and accredited by Euro NCAP to conduct rating tests for ADAS. https://www.astazero.com/

*Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme), has created the five-star safety rating system to help consumers, their families and businesses compare vehicles more easily and to help them identify the safest choice for their needs.

For more information, please contact

Magnus Andersson CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Attachment