Havila Shipping ASA:: Sale of vessels

Havila Shipping ASA has, following demands from lenders, and in accordance with the current restructuring agreement, sold the PSV vessel Havila Commander and the AHTS vessels Havila Jupiter and Havila Venus The ships are scheduled to be delivered to new owners at the beginning of November. The sales proceeds will be used to repay the debt and will have a limited effect on the company's liquidity.

