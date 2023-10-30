Next Hydrogen Achieves Energy Efficiency Targets for its New GEN2 Water Electrolysers

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“Next Hydrogen”) ( TSXV:NXH , OTC:NXHSF ) is pleased to report that it has met its energy efficiency targets for its new second generation “GEN2” water electrolyser technology.



Next Hydrogen is launching its next generation GEN2 large-scale, low-cost green hydrogen production systems. A key performance aspect is the ability to maintain good energy efficiency at high hydrogen production rates. Next Hydrogen has achieved its target cell performance of 1.90 V/cell at 1 A/cm2 and 70oC.

This exceeds recently reported US Department of Energy (DOE) technical targets status for energy efficiency, while maintaining a 2 times higher peak operating point. Notably, Next Hydrogen’s 2024 targets also exceed DOE 2026 targets:

Current Density DOE

2022

Status Next

Hydrogen

2023 Status DOE

2026

Target Next

Hydrogen

2024 Target 0.5 A/cm2 1.9 V/cell 1.72 V/cell 1.62 V/cell 1 A/cm2 N/A 1.9 V/cell 1.8 V/cell



1.68 V/cell 1.2 A/cm2 N/A N/A N/A 1.7 V/cell

Comparison with U.S. DOE performance targets for liquid alkaline water electrolysis https://www.hydrogen.energy.gov/docs/hydrogenprogramlibraries/pdfs/review23/p196h_pivovar_2023_p-pdf.pdf

“Our GEN2 performance achievement is just the start of our quest to achieve industry-leading electrolysis cell performance,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “Our GEN3 cell development program is already yielding very promising results and exciting early progress toward our ambitious next step rapid development targets.”

Next Hydrogen’s GEN3 cell development program includes collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC). The NRC is supporting the project through its ongoing Materials for Clean Fuels Challenge program, and a team of researchers led by Dr. Sharon Chen has been working with Next Hydrogen at the NRC’s Energy, Mining and Environment Research Centre’s new Advanced Materials Research Facility in Mississauga, Ontario.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Next Hydrogen to help them achieve their energy efficiency objectives,” said Dr. Chen. “Our work with Next Hydrogen focuses on the design, synthesis, and characterization of advanced electrocatalysts, and the NRC’s research expertise contributes to the development of cutting-edge materials essential to building greener and more efficient technologies.”

“We are very appreciative of the opportunity to work with the National Research Council of Canada on this important technology development effort,” added Mr. Afzaal. “We also are grateful for the valuable advisory services and funding from the NRC Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP), as well as funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada to support this project and other related GEN2 and GEN3 development activities.”

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of water electrolysers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as a green energy source or a green industrial feedstock. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. For further information: www.nexthydrogen.com

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the hydrogen industry in general; delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure development or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure developments or capital expenditures; currency exchange rate fluctuations; as well as general economic conditions, stock market volatility; and the ability to access sufficient capital. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, there will be no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.