Edible Garden Available at Tops Friendly Markets; Expands Company’s Distribution Network in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that Tops Friendly Markets, a subsidiary of Northeast Grocery, will begin carrying Edible Garden’s products in all of their locations across New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, stated, "We are pleased to announce that Tops Friendly Markets will now feature our sustainable herbs throughout their 149 retail locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. Their addition to our already robust distribution network enhances the Company’s presence in the Northeastern United States. Our track record, marked by exceptional order fulfillment rates surpassing industry standards, underscores our commitment to unparalleled service for our distribution partners and their more than 5,000 retail outlets across the United States. We trust that Tops Friendly Markets will recognize Edible Garden as a go-to, dependable source of produce, and our objective is to expand our offering over time. By leveraging our existing retail relationships in the Northeast, we also aim to maximize efficiency and minimize our carbon footprint which aligns perfectly with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission. We look forward to enjoying a long relationship with Tops Friendly Markets, providing them with the reliable service and high-quality products that their customers can count on.”

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products.

