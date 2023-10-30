ALBION ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

Change of the Company’s Auditor

Following a formal and rigorous audit tender process, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Johnston Carmichael LLP (“Johnston Carmichael”) as the Company’s Auditor with immediate effect.

Johnston Carmichael will conduct the audit of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. The appointment of Johnston Carmichael as the Company’s Auditor for the subsequent financial year end will be subject to approval by shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting in 2024. The Board has concluded that Johnston Carmichael is independent of the Company.

The last audit tender process was undertaken in 2017, and the Audit & Risk Committee thought it was appropriate to undertake a formal tender process to evaluate and review the provision of the audit services in the market.

In accordance with Section 519 of the Companies Act, BDO has deposited a statement to the Company of the circumstances connected with them ceasing to hold office as the Company’s Auditor. A copy of the statement will be sent to all shareholders who are entitled to receive a copy of the Company’s Annual Report and Financial Statements.

The Company and the Manager would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to BDO for their diligent service over the last 16 years.

30 October 2023