Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Benjamin Larkin
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1621
|43,025
|£50,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Christopher Burrows
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1621
|5,163
|£6,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Clare Burrows
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA to Director Christopher Burrows
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1621
|8,605
|£10,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rhodri Whitlock
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1503
|6,954
|£8,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|William Whitlock
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PCA to Director Rhodri Whitlock
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1562
|4,324
|£5,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philippa Latham
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1503
|13,040
|£15,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Lord O’Shaughnessy
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR/Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3)
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|Identification code
|GB00B1G3LR35
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
|Volume
|Amount
|£1.1503
|26,080
|£30,000.00
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|19 December 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Date of notification
19 December 2025
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 020 7601 1850