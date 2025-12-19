Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated

a) Name Benjamin Larkin

2 Reason for notification

a) Position/status PDMR/Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each

Identification code GB00B1G3LR35

b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount

£1.1621 43,025 £50,000.00

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2025