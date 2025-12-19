Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Benjamin Larkin  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.162143,025£50,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2025  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Christopher Burrows  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.16215,163£6,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2025  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Clare Burrows  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PCA to Director Christopher Burrows  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.16218,605£10,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2025  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Rhodri Whitlock  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.15036,954£8,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2025  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name William Whitlock  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PCA to Director Rhodri Whitlock  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.15624,324£5,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2025  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Philippa Latham  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.150313,040£15,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2025  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 


1Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
      
a)Name Lord O’Shaughnessy  
      
2Reason for notification    
      
a)Position/status PDMR/Director  
      
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification  
      
3)Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
 auctioneer or auction monitor  
      
a)Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC 
      
b)LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
      
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1p each  
      
 Identification code GB00B1G3LR35  
      
b)Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to an offer for subscription
      
c)Price(s) and volume(s) PriceVolumeAmount
   £1.150326,080£30,000.00
d)Aggregated information    
      
 - Aggregated volume    
      
e)Date of the transaction 19 December 2025  
      
f)Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

Date of notification

19 December 2025

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850


Recommended Reading