Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Rhodri Whitlock 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.0990 1272 £1,397.93 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £1,397.93 e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name James O’Shaughnessy 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.0990 5796 £6,369.81 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £6,369.81 e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Ben Larkin 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.0990 16,784 £18,445.62 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £18,445.62 e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name Christopher Burrows 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.0990 1,720 £1,890.28 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £1,890.28 e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated a) Name William Whitlock 2 Reason for notification a) Position/status PDMR/PCA to Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Albion Enterprise VCT PLC b) LEI 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each Identification code GB00B1G3LR35 b) Nature of the transaction Issue of shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount £1.0990 110 £120.89 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume £120.89 e) Date of the transaction 27 February 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Albion Capital Group LLP - Company Secretary

Date of notification

27 February 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 020 7601 1850