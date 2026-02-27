Albion Enterprise VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the "Company") announces that, further to the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (details of which were set out in the Circular issued to shareholders on 26 November 2009), the Company allotted 962,981 Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each (the "new Ordinary shares") in the capital of the Company on 27 February 2026. The new Ordinary shares were issued at a price of 109.90 pence per Ordinary share, comprising the most recent net asset value of 112.72 less the dividend of 2.82 pence per Ordinary share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 962,981 new Ordinary shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities and it is expected that dealings will commence on or around 2 March 2026. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary shares, the capital of the Company as at 27 February 2026 consists of 270,906,837 Ordinary shares of which 18,185,333 Ordinary shares are held in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 252,721,504 in respect of Ordinary shares. These figures may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

27 February 2026

