BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 23 October to 27 October 2023

| Source: BNP Paribas SA BNP Paribas SA

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 30 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from October 23, 2023 to October 27, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8323/10/2023FR000013110440 00055,7277AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8323/10/2023FR0000131104150 00055,7285CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8323/10/2023FR000013110430 00055,7135TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8323/10/2023FR0000131104648 00055,7586XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/10/2023FR000013110448 96255,9485AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/10/2023FR0000131104226 56155,9451CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/10/2023FR000013110435 88555,9436TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8324/10/2023FR0000131104557 59255,9470XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/10/2023FR000013110440 00055,9306AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/10/2023FR0000131104150 00055,9283CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/10/2023FR000013110430 00055,9264TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8325/10/2023FR0000131104650 00055,9482XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/10/2023FR000013110449 78154,1202AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/10/2023FR0000131104178 00054,1195CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/10/2023FR000013110435 00054,1561TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8326/10/2023FR0000131104630 21954,1321XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/10/2023FR000013110445 00055,0428AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/10/2023FR0000131104150 00055,0284CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/10/2023FR000013110435 00055,0360TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8327/10/2023FR0000131104648 00055,0195XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimalTOTAL4 378 00055,3512 

As of 18 October 2023 included, 73,387,757 shares were purchased under the first and a part of the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme. These treasury shares were cancelled, including 2,491,000 shares on 23 October 2023 and 3,744,000 shares on 27 October 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital which now stands at EUR 2,321,887,778 divided into 1,160,943,889 ordinary shares.

As of 27 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 35,609,000 shares, equal to 3.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2,091,413,783 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

