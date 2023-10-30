BNP PARIBAS Group: Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 23 October to 27 October 2023

Paris, 30 October 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from October 23, 2023 to October 27, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/10/2023 FR0000131104 40 000 55,7277 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/10/2023 FR0000131104 150 000 55,7285 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/10/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 55,7135 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 23/10/2023 FR0000131104 648 000 55,7586 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/10/2023 FR0000131104 48 962 55,9485 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/10/2023 FR0000131104 226 561 55,9451 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/10/2023 FR0000131104 35 885 55,9436 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 24/10/2023 FR0000131104 557 592 55,9470 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/10/2023 FR0000131104 40 000 55,9306 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/10/2023 FR0000131104 150 000 55,9283 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/10/2023 FR0000131104 30 000 55,9264 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 25/10/2023 FR0000131104 650 000 55,9482 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/10/2023 FR0000131104 49 781 54,1202 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/10/2023 FR0000131104 178 000 54,1195 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/10/2023 FR0000131104 35 000 54,1561 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 26/10/2023 FR0000131104 630 219 54,1321 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/10/2023 FR0000131104 45 000 55,0428 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/10/2023 FR0000131104 150 000 55,0284 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/10/2023 FR0000131104 35 000 55,0360 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 27/10/2023 FR0000131104 648 000 55,0195 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 4 378 000 55,3512

As of 18 October 2023 included, 73,387,757 shares were purchased under the first and a part of the second tranches of the 2023 share buyback programme. These treasury shares were cancelled, including 2,491,000 shares on 23 October 2023 and 3,744,000 shares on 27 October 2023, reducing BNP Paribas’ share capital which now stands at EUR 2,321,887,778 divided into 1,160,943,889 ordinary shares.

As of 27 October 2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 35,609,000 shares, equal to 3.1% of the share capital, for a total consideration of 2,091,413,783 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment