AMERANT BANK INKS PARTNERSHIP AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR OF INAUGURAL FLORIDA BEACH BOWL

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, today announced a new multi-year partnership as the official sponsor of the first-ever Florida Beach Bowl, an NCAA-sanctioned intercollegiate varsity football game specifically designed to provide a platform for Black students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to showcase their talents on a national stage. The announcement comes on the heels of Amerant’s plans to open a Broward headquarters and the naming of the Amerant Bank Arena, previously FLA Live, furthering the bank’s commitment to Broward County.

The event, set to take place in Ft. Lauderdale at DRV PNK Stadium on Dec. 13th, will feature two HBCUs in a monumental showdown, emphasizing the opportunity for underrepresented students to participate in bowl games that have been historically out of reach.

Under the terms of this groundbreaking partnership, Amerant Bank will not only hold the esteemed position as the official bank of the event but will also be a driving force in fostering inclusivity and diversity within the collegiate sports landscape in the communities it serves. Additionally, the bank's logo will be prominently displayed in the stadium during the game, capturing the attention of both in-person attendees and millions of viewers on live TV and social media.

“We are thrilled to be the official sponsor of the first-ever Florida Beach Bowl,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO, Amerant Bank. "Amerant Bank is deeply committed to empowering our local communities and supporting a spirit of unity, which is exactly what this event represents. We are also excited to show our support for the Broward County community, given our recently announced expansion efforts there."

"We are thrilled to have Amerant Bank on board as our official sponsor,” said Victor Robenson, Chief Executive Officer, Florida Beach Bowl, Inc. “Their support and commitment to the Florida Beach Bowl will undoubtedly enhance the overall experience for attendees and participants. We look forward to a successful collaboration and are committed to making a difference in the community."

The sponsorship agreement between Amerant Bank and Florida Beach Bowl, Inc. is effective immediately and will continue for the next two years, with an exclusive negotiating window for Amerant Bank to extend the partnership for additional years. This commitment highlights Amerant Bank’s dedication to fostering an enduring legacy of inclusivity and diversity within the sports community and reinforces Amerant Bank’s status as a sports-centric organization .

For more information about the Florida Beach Bowl, visit FloridaBeachBowl.com.

For more information about Amerant Bank, visit amerantbank.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn @AmerantBank.

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida and in Tampa, FL, and Houston, TX. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2023, the company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About the Florida Beach Bowl

The Florida Beach Bowl game will feature teams from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Each team would have at least six wins during their regular season schedule.

Tickets for this inaugural bowl game range from $15 to $75. Be sure to follow, like and share the news and information about the Florida Beach Bowl on social media to stay up-to-date: Facebook, Instagram and Linked In @floridabeachbowl; and on X (formerly Twitter) @flbeachbowl.

The Florida Beach Bowl is more than just a football game; it is a celebration of excellence and culture. For more information, visit FloridaBeachBowl.com.

