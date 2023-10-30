Cleanfarms Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in P.E.I. starting this week

Seven collection events are being held in P.E.I. from October 30 to November 10 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.:



ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting this week, Prince Edward Island farmers can safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine medications through a Cleanfarms program.

Cleanfarms is operating seven collection events at local ag retailer locations throughout the province for a two-week period, starting on October 30 and ending on November 10.

“Every time we’re here, farmers show us how important this program is to them. They save up materials and bring them to these events for drop off at no charge, recognizing that this helps keep their farms clean and ensures these materials don’t go to landfill,” says Cleanfarms’ Executive Director Barry Friesen. “For our team, it’s a great way to meet with farmers and learn about what’s on their minds while providing a service that’s valuable for them and the region as a whole.”

The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials safely.

Since the program began, more than 4,200 tonnes of unwanted pesticides and 67.3 tonnes of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across Canada.

This year’s P.E.I. collection sites are in:

Bloomfield – McCain Fertilizer – 31 Gard Rd., 902-888-7431

– McCain Fertilizer – 31 Gard Rd., 902-888-7431 Charlottetown – Cavendish Agri Services – 19 Riverside Dr., 902-566-5597

– Cavendish Agri Services – 19 Riverside Dr., 902-566-5597 New Perth – McCain Fertilizer – 4763 Baldwins Rd., 902-888-7431

– McCain Fertilizer – 4763 Baldwins Rd., 902-888-7431 O’Leary – Cavendish Agri Services – 41 North St., 902-859-2200

– Cavendish Agri Services – 41 North St., 902-859-2200 Summerside – Cavendish Agri Services – 848 Read Dr., 902-438-4884

– Cavendish Agri Services – 848 Read Dr., 902-438-4884 Summerside – McCain Fertilizer – 168 Greenwood Dr., 902-888-7431

– McCain Fertilizer – 168 Greenwood Dr., 902-888-7431 Travellers Rest – PEI Agromart – 26210 Rt. 2, Travellers Rest St., 902-436-1600





More details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under “what to recycle & where”.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

Unwanted (or “obsolete”) agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label, including used miticide strips)

Commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

Livestock/equine medications that are used on-farm in the rearing of livestock, poultry or horses in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number, notification number or Pest Control Product number on the label)



The program does NOT accept:

Fertilizer (including Nitric acid), rinsate diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product

Full and unopened jugs of adjuvant or surfactant

Treated seed

Needles or sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants and sanitizers (including Formaldehyde), veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

Domestic pesticides, fertilizers and animal health products

Any other household hazardous waste





Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Collection events will return to Prince Edward Island in 2026.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication and ag plastics industries. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

In addition to this program, Cleanfarms collects empty plastic agricultural pesticide and fertilizer containers, grain bags and twine for recycling. Cleanfarms also collects seed bags east of British Columbia and fertilizer bags (Quebec and PEI only) for responsible disposal.

Questions about which products are accepted in this collection program can be directed to 877-622-4460 or email Cleanfarms at info@cleanfarms.ca.

https://cleanfarms.ca

