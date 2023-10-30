Gaia Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

- Increased Member Growth with Continued Positive Cash Flow -

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“In the third quarter of 2023 we experienced another increase in revenue and member count while continuing with a positive cash flow generation,” said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia’s CEO. “Our annualized gross profit per employee in the third quarter grew to our all-time high of over $650,000, reflecting our operating efficiency, which was brought on by the cost improvements undertaken in the first quarter. Gaia Marketplace, which we rolled out so far only to less than 5% of our members, generated over $100,000 in sales within the first 20 days.”

Gaia CFO Ned Preston commented: “The initiatives implemented over the past nine months to attract and retain our members have continued in the third quarter. We continue to focus on growing revenues in a cost-effective manner, while also generating cash flows from operations in excess of our reinvestment in content and other capex.  The member growth doubled compared to the second quarter and we expect the member growth to further increase during 2024.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter were $20.2 million, another sequential increase from $19.8 million in the second quarter and an increase from $19.9 million in the year ago quarter, as the company recovered from the post-COVID subscriber contraction experienced industry-wide during 2022. 

Member count growth during the third quarter doubled to 16,000 members added, compared to the second quarter, finishing with 790,500 members as of September 30, 2023, above the 776,000 members from the year ago quarter.

Gross profit of $17.2 million was in line with the year ago quarter.

Total operating expenses were in-line at $17.7 million or 87.5% of revenue compared to $17.6 million or 88.2% of revenue in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss was $0.6 million, or $(0.03) per share, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $(0.11) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA increased to $3.9 million, up from $1.8 million in the third quarter last year.

Gaia continued positive net cash flow generation with a cash balance as of September 30, 2023 of $11.2 million compared to $10.9 million at the end of last quarter.

Conference Call

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this discussion, we intend the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions as they relate to us to identify such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors set forth under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: our ability to attract new members and retain existing members; our ability to compete effectively, including for customer engagement with different modes of entertainment; maintenance and expansion of devise platforms for steaming; fluctuation in customer usage of our service; fluctuations in quarterly operating results; service disruptions; production risks; general economic conditions; future losses; loss of key personnel; price changes; brand reputation; acquisitions; new initiatives we undertake; security and information systems; legal liability for website content; failure of third parties to provide adequate service; future internet-related taxes; our founder’s control of us; litigation; consumer trends; the effect of government regulation and programs; the impact of public health threats, including the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it; and other risks and uncertainties included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which reflect our views only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

EBITDA represents net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization.   Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove acquisition costs, share-based compensation expense and the results of discontinued operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent measures of net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as an indicator of our operating performance.

Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.

We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are key performance measures management uses to assess Gaia’s operating performance and to facilitate internal comparisons to our historical performance. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful metrics to investors, enabling them to better assess Gaia’s operating performance in the context of current period results and provide for better comparability with Gaia’s historically disclosed EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as allowing greater transparency with respect to the key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. Additionally, investors and the analyst community use these non-GAAP financial measures to help them analyze the health of our business.

GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  September 30,  December 31, 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2023  2022 
         
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $11,229  $11,562 
Accounts receivable  3,829   2,955 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  4,132   2,656 
Total current assets  19,190   17,173 
Media library, software and equipment, net  50,481   51,115 
Right-of-use lease asset, net  6,492   7,093 
Real estate, investment and other assets, net  30,296   30,979 
Goodwill  31,943   31,943 
Total assets $138,402  $138,303 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $14,051  $12,355 
Short-term debt and lease liability  9,920   894 
Deferred revenue  15,334   14,124 
Total current liabilities  39,305   27,373 
Long-term debt, net  5,842   14,958 
Long-term lease liability  5,911   6,489 
Deferred taxes  499   499 
Total liabilities  51,557   49,319 
Total shareholders' equity  86,845   88,984 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $138,402  $138,303 

GAIA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
(in thousands, except per share data) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
       
Revenues, net $20,223  $19,907  $59,709  $62,458 
Cost of revenues  2,983   2,648   8,595   8,312 
Gross profit  17,240   17,259   51,114   54,146 
Gross profit margin  85.2%  86.7%  85.6%  86.7%
Expenses:                
Selling and operating  16,254   15,543   49,462   48,197 
Corporate, general and administration  1,433   2,019   4,726   5,598 
Acquisition costs           49 
Total operating expenses  17,687   17,562   54,188   53,844 
Income (loss) from operations  (447)  (303)  (3,074)  302 
Interest and other expense, net  (141)  (65)  (375)  (175)
SEC settlement     (2,000)     (2,000)
Loss before income taxes  (588)  (2,368)  (3,449)  (1,873)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes            
Loss from continuing operations  (588)  (2,368)  (3,449)  (1,873)
Loss from discontinued operations     (7)     (300)
Net loss $(588) $(2,375) $(3,449) $(2,173)
                 
Earnings (loss) per share:                
Basic                
Continuing operations $(0.03) $(0.11) $(0.16) $(0.09)
Discontinued operations           (0.01)
Basic earnings (loss) per share $(0.03) $(0.11) $(0.16) $(0.10)
Diluted                
Continuing operations $(0.03) $(0.11) $(0.16) $(0.09)
Discontinued operations           (0.01)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $(0.03) $(0.11) $(0.16) $(0.10)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic  21,154   20,806   20,951   20,686 
Diluted  21,154   20,806   20,951   20,686 
                 
EBITDA* $3,881  $1,795  $9,628  $10,011 

* See reconciliation below.

GAIA, INC.
Summary of Cash Flows

  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
(in thousands) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
       
Net cash provided by (used in):                
Operating activities - continuing operations $3,601  $1,686  $10,081  $8,373 
Operating activities - discontinued operations     (7)     (300)
Investing activities  (3,252)  (4,484)  (10,371)  (14,903)
Financing activities  1   7,451   (43)  7,402 
Net change in cash $350  $4,646  $(333) $572 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
(in thousands) 2023  2022  2023  2022 
       
Net loss $(588) $(2,375) $(3,449) $(2,173)
Interest expense, net  141   65   375   175 
Depreciation and amortization expense  4,328   4,105   12,702   12,009 
EBITDA  3,881   1,795   9,628   10,011 
Acquisition costs           49 
Share-based compensation expense  56   338   599   1,267 
Discontinued operations     7      300 
Anticipated SEC settlement     2,000      2,000 
Adjusted EBITDA $3,937  $4,140  $10,227  $13,627 