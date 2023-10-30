Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the third quarter of 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

Net income of $2.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net loss of ($0.1) million, or $0.00 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and net loss of ($14.7) million, or ($0.64) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Included in the $2.6 million of net income for the third quarter of 2023 results is $33.5 million in interest and dividend income and $5.6 million in non-interest income, offset by a $17.3 million in non-interest expense and $17.0 million in interest expense.

Net interest income of $16.5 million for the third quarter of 2023 increased $0.3 million, or 1.60%, from the prior quarter and decreased $1.1 million, or 6.07%, from the same quarter last year.

Net interest margin was 2.58% for the third quarter of 2023, decreased from 2.65% for the prior quarter and from 3.59% for the same quarter last year.

Cash and equivalents were $117.0 million as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $62.7 million, or 115.25%, from December 31, 2022, as we decided to keep ample sources of liquidity at hand while taking advantage of the positive spread between our interest bearing overnight deposits at the Fed and borrowing costs under the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP").

Securities totaled $587.8 million as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of $52.5 million, or 8.20%, from December 31, 2022 primarily due to a call on one of the securities amounting to $10.0 million, maturities on two securities amounting to $3.0 million and regular principal payments.

Net loans receivable were $1.79 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $294.5 million, or 19.72%, from December 31, 2022.

Deposits were $1.40 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase of $148.7 million, or 11.87%, from December 31, 2022.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “During the quarter, we completed our share buyback program at a cost of $8.91 per share, almost a 20% discount to our book value at September 30, 2023. Despite the headwinds caused by the increase in interest rates, which impacts our AOCI and drives down our net interest margin, we were able to increase book value per share by 5 cents quarter over quarter as well as grow our net interest income for the second quarter in a row. As previously announced, in addition to the $3.7 million grant received this quarter, we have been informed that we will receive an additional grant of approximately $0.5 million from the Community Development Financial Institutions ("CDFI") fund in the fourth quarter of 2023.

We continue to show strong levels of capital and liquidity. On the capital front, our total capital ratio at Ponce Bank stands at 25.10% well in excess of regulatory requirements. In terms of liquidity, our liquid assets plus borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") stand at $695.0 million, more than two times of our uninsured deposits of $334.0 million.



We remain committed to the communities we serve, our Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”)/CDFI status and continuing to invest in our people and in technology to improve our efficiency".

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman added “While the increase in rates continues to put pressure on our operations, we still see resiliency on our client base, strong credit conditions and loan demand. While our credit metrics continue to improve, we will be prudent on our underwriting and balance sheet management even at the expense of loan growth.”

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Performance Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Return on average assets (1) 0.39 % (0.01 %) 0.06 % (1.62 %) (2.80 %) Return on average equity (1) 2.11 % (0.07 %) 0.27 % (7.28 %) (11.25 %) Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.78 % 2.13 % 3.08 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.58 % 2.65 % 2.75 % 2.97 % 3.59 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.58 % 2.65 % 2.79 % 2.78 % 4.83 % Efficiency ratio (4) 78.11 % 96.15 % 95.88 % 94.95 % 132.46 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 137.92 % 141.14 % 148.20 % 152.30 % 162.67 % Average equity to average assets 18.32 % 19.21 % 20.91 % 22.32 % 24.90 %





At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Capital Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 25.10 % 26.30 % 27.54 % 30.53 % 33.39 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 23.85 % 25.05 % 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 23.85 % 25.05 % 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 17.51 % 17.95 % 19.51 % 20.47 % 22.91 %





At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized): 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.51 % 1.64 % 1.77 % 2.27 % 1.77 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 169.49 % 167.06 % 149.73 % 252.33 % 118.43 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.34 %) (0.41 %) (0.57 %) (0.85 %) (0.52 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(5) 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.



Summary of Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.6 million compared to net loss of ($0.1) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and net loss of ($14.7) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 was attributed mainly to increases in non-interest income and net interest income and a decrease in provision for credit loss, partially offset by increases provision for income taxes and non-interest expense. The increase of net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was largely due to decreases in provision for credit loss and non-interest expense and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes and a decrease in net interest income.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.8 million compared to a net loss of ($20.8) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net income was attributable to decreases in non-interest expense and provision for credit losses and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset by an increase in provision for income taxes and a decrease in net interest income.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, increased $0.3 million, or 1.60%, to $16.5 million compared to $16.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and decreased $1.1 million, or 6.07%, compared to $17.6 million for the three months end September 30, 2022.

Net interest margin was 2.58% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 2.65% for the prior quarter, a decrease of 7bps and 3.59% for the same period last year, a decrease of 101bps. The decrease in net interest margin was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $5.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 277.14%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 and an increase of $4.1 million, or 256.82%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The $4.1 million increase in non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the three months ended September 30, 2022 was largely attributable to a grant of $3.7 million received in the third quarter of 2023 from the U.S. Treasury as part of the CDFI Equitable Recovery Program and a $0.5 million assignment fee that was recognized in the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $8.9 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 49.41%, compared to $6.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The $3.0 million increase from the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was attributable to a grant of $3.7 million received from the U.S. Treasury and an increase of $1.6 million in late and prepayment charges, partially offset by a decrease of $1.8 million in loan origination.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $17.3 million, an increase of $0.2 million, or 1.33%, compared to $17.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and a decrease of $8.1 million, or 31.87%, compared to $25.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The $8.1 million decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2022 was mainly attributable to $8.9 million of Grain consumer microloans write-offs during the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of $0.3 million in direct loan expense, partially offset by increases of $0.6 million in data processing expenses and $0.4 million in professional fees.

Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $50.8 million, a decrease of $19.3 million, or 27.54%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The $19.3 million decrease of non-interest expense from the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was attributable to $18.5 million of Grain consumer microloan write-off during the corresponding period last year compared with $1.3 million of Grain consumer microloan recoveries recognized during the current period. The decrease in non-interest expense was also impacted by a $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation during the corresponding period last year, partially offset by increases of $1.3 million in provision for contingencies, $1.3 million in data processing expenses, $1.0 million in compensation and benefits and $0.7 million in professional fees.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $311.9 million, or 13.49%, to $2.62 billion as of September 30, 2023 from $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to increases of $294.5 million in net loans receivable, $62.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $12.1 million in mortgage loans held for sale and $2.5 million in other assets, offset by decreases of $39.8 million in held-to-maturity securities, $12.8 million in available-for-sale securities, and $5.8 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock.

Total liabilities increased $319.5 million, or 17.56%, to $2.14 billion as of September 30, 2023 from $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $157.7 million in borrowings and $148.7 million in deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity decreased $7.6 million, or 1.55%, to $485.1 million as of September 30, 2023, from $492.7 million as of December 31, 2022. This decrease in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to $11.0 million in share repurchases and an increase of $2.6 million in other comprehensive loss, partially offset by increases of $2.8 million in net income, $1.2 million in share-based compensation, $1.1 million as a result of implementation of CECL and $0.8 million in ESOP.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 26,046 $ 31,162 $ 26,951 $ 31,977 $ 34,007 Interest-bearing deposits 90,966 212,627 157,736 22,383 28,514 Total cash and cash equivalents 117,012 243,789 184,687 54,360 62,521 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 116,753 123,720 128,320 129,505 131,977 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost(1) 471,065 481,952 491,649 510,820 494,297 Placement with banks 996 996 1,245 1,494 2,490 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 14,103 10,070 2,987 1,979 3,357 Loans receivable, net 1,787,607 1,695,047 1,614,428 1,493,127 1,392,553 Accrued interest receivable 16,624 16,054 15,435 15,049 14,063 Premises and equipment, net 16,453 16,856 17,215 17,446 17,759 Right of use assets 32,110 32,435 33,147 33,423 34,121 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 18,870 19,195 19,209 24,661 14,272 Deferred tax assets 15,984 15,924 15,413 16,137 13,822 Other assets 16,286 15,919 15,799 13,988 11,170 Total assets $ 2,623,863 $ 2,671,957 $ 2,539,534 $ 2,311,989 $ 2,192,402 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,401,132 $ 1,442,013 $ 1,336,877 $ 1,252,412 $ 1,351,189 Operating lease liabilities 33,459 33,716 34,308 34,532 35,081 Accrued interest payable 8,385 4,704 1,767 1,390 854 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 13,743 12,402 14,902 9,724 10,589 Borrowings 675,100 682,100 648,375 517,375 286,375 Other liabilities 6,986 6,540 7,264 3,856 7,631 Total liabilities 2,138,805 2,181,475 2,043,493 1,819,289 1,691,719 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 225,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized 249 249 249 249 247 Treasury stock, at cost (10,975 ) (5,202 ) (2 ) (2 ) — Additional paid-in-capital 207,626 207,287 206,883 206,508 206,092 Retained earnings 96,902 94,312 94,399 92,955 102,169 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,468 ) (17,597 ) (16,629 ) (17,860 ) (18,420 ) Unearned compensation ─ ESOP (13,276 ) (13,567 ) (13,859 ) (14,150 ) (14,405 ) Total stockholders' equity 485,058 490,482 496,041 492,700 500,683 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,623,863 $ 2,671,957 $ 2,539,534 $ 2,311,989 $ 2,192,402

(1) Included for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023 were $0.6 million, $0.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively, related to the allowance for credit loss on held-to-maturity securities.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 25,276 $ 23,015 $ 19,700 $ 18,550 $ 17,058 Interest on deposits due from banks 1,969 1,817 197 199 346 Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 6,261 6,223 6,459 6,184 4,230 Total interest and dividend income 33,506 31,055 26,356 24,933 21,634 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 4,362 3,881 3,225 1,786 855 Interest on other deposits 5,639 4,413 2,812 3,649 1,375 Interest on borrowings 6,963 6,479 5,074 3,332 1,793 Total interest expense 16,964 14,773 11,111 8,767 4,023 Net interest income 16,542 16,282 15,245 16,166 17,611 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 535 987 (174 ) 12,641 9,330 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 16,007 15,295 15,419 3,525 8,281 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 516 481 491 481 464 Brokerage commissions 17 35 15 180 288 Late and prepayment charges 899 372 729 263 109 Income on sale of mortgage loans 173 82 99 7 116 Loan origination(1) — — — (557 ) 522 Grant income 3,718 — — — — (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment — — — — (436 ) Other 304 522 485 63 514 Total non-interest income 5,627 1,492 1,819 437 1,577 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,566 7,425 7,446 6,501 7,377 Occupancy and equipment 3,588 3,724 3,570 3,928 3,611 Data processing expenses 1,582 1,208 1,192 1,114 994 Direct loan expenses 369 345 412 454 654 Provision for contingencies 391 517 985 (440 ) 519 Insurance and surety bond premiums 255 248 265 270 297 Office supplies, telephone and postage 301 489 399 375 369 Professional fees 1,693 1,904 1,455 1,571 1,251 Grain (recoveries) and write-off (69 ) (346 ) (914 ) (515 ) 8,881 Marketing and promotional expenses 248 303 128 256 214 Directors fees and regulatory assessment 169 160 155 196 188 Other operating expenses 1,223 1,112 1,268 2,055 1,061 Total non-interest expense 17,316 17,089 16,361 15,765 25,416 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,318 (302 ) 877 (11,803 ) (15,558 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,728 (215 ) 546 (2,589 ) (820 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,590 $ (87 ) $ 331 $ (9,214 ) $ (14,738 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.40 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,272,076 23,208,168 23,293,013 23,168,097 23,094,859 Diluted 22,349,217 23,208,168 23,324,532 23,168,097 23,094,859

(1) Amounts for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022 include the reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront in prior quarters of 2022 (as opposed to deferred over the life of ‎the loan)‎.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 67,991 $ 51,315 $ 16,676 32.50 % Interest on deposits due from banks 3,983 514 3,469 674.90 % Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock 18,943 5,990 12,953 216.24 % Total interest and dividend income 90,917 57,819 33,098 57.24 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 11,468 2,361 9,107 385.73 % Interest on other deposits 12,864 2,154 10,710 497.21 % Interest on borrowings 18,516 2,867 15,649 545.83 % Total interest expense 42,848 7,382 35,466 480.44 % Net interest income 48,069 50,437 (2,368 ) (4.69 %) Provision for credit losses 1,348 11,405 (10,057 ) (88.18 %) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,721 39,032 7,689 19.70 % Non-interest income: Service charges and fees 1,488 1,349 139 10.30 % Brokerage commissions 67 840 (773 ) (92.02 %) Late and prepayment charges 2,000 360 1,640 455.56 % Income on sale of mortgage loans 354 734 (380 ) (51.77 %) Loan origination — 1,843 (1,843 ) (100.00 %) Grant income 3,718 — 3,718 — % (Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment — (436 ) 436 (100.00 %) Other 1,311 1,292 19 1.47 % Total non-interest income 8,938 5,982 2,956 49.41 % Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 22,437 21,413 1,024 4.78 % Occupancy and equipment 10,882 10,040 842 8.39 % Data processing expenses 3,982 2,665 1,317 49.42 % Direct loan expenses 1,126 2,033 (907 ) (44.61 %) Provision for contingencies 1,893 566 1,327 234.45 % Insurance and surety bond premiums 768 600 168 28.00 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 1,189 1,180 9 0.76 % Professional fees 5,052 4,333 719 16.59 % Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation — 4,995 (4,995 ) (100.00 %) Grain (recoveries) and write-off (1,329 ) 18,455 (19,784 ) (107.20 %) Marketing and promotional expenses 679 337 342 101.48 % Directors fees and regulatory assessment 484 509 (25 ) (4.91 %) Other operating expenses 3,603 2,931 672 22.93 % Total non-interest expense 50,766 70,057 (19,291 ) (27.54 %) Income (loss) before income taxes 4,893 (25,043 ) 29,936 (119.54 %) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,059 (4,256 ) 6,315 (148.38 %) Net income (loss) $ 2,834 $ (20,787 ) $ 23,621 (113.63 %) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.92 ) $ 1.05 (113.40 %) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.92 ) $ 1.05 (113.37 %) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 22,920,680 22,524,477 396,203 1.76 % Diluted 22,962,956 22,524,477 438,479 1.95 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.39 % (0.01 %) 0.06 % (1.62 %) (2.80 %) Return on average equity (1) 2.11 % (0.07 %) 0.27 % (7.28 %) (11.25 %) Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 1.58 % 1.66 % 1.78 % 2.13 % 3.08 % Net interest margin (1) (3) 2.58 % 2.65 % 2.75 % 2.97 % 3.59 % Non-interest expense to average assets (1) 2.58 % 2.65 % 2.79 % 2.78 % 4.83 % Efficiency ratio (4) 78.11 % 96.15 % 95.88 % 94.95 % 132.46 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 137.92 % 141.14 % 148.20 % 152.30 % 162.67 % Average equity to average assets 18.32 % 19.21 % 20.91 % 22.32 % 24.90 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 25.10 % 26.30 % 27.54 % 30.53 % 33.39 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only) 23.85 % 25.05 % 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only) 23.85 % 25.05 % 26.28 % 29.26 % 32.13 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only) 17.51 % 17.95 % 19.51 % 20.47 % 22.91 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans 1.51 % 1.64 % 1.77 % 2.27 % 1.77 % Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of nonperforming loans 169.49 % 167.06 % 149.73 % 252.33 % 118.43 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1) (0.34 %) (0.41 %) (0.57 %) (0.85 %) (0.52 %) Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(5) 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 % Other: Number of offices 19 19 19 19 19 Number of full-time equivalent employees 243 244 251 253 257

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(5) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Securities Portfolio

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Gross Gross Gross Gross Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Amortized Unrealized Unrealized Cost Gains Losses Fair Value Cost Gains Losses Fair Value (in thousands) (in thousands) Available-for-Sale Securities: U.S. Government Bonds $ 2,989 $ — $ (276 ) $ 2,713 $ 2,985 $ — $ (296 ) $ 2,689 Corporate Bonds 25,799 — (2,609 ) 23,190 25,824 — (2,465 ) 23,359 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1) 40,646 — (7,657 ) 32,989 44,503 — (6,726 ) 37,777 FHLMC Certificates 10,441 — (1,904 ) 8,537 11,310 — (1,676 ) 9,634 FNMA Certificates 62,771 — (13,552 ) 49,219 67,199 — (11,271 ) 55,928 GNMA Certificates 108 — (3 ) 105 122 — (4 ) 118 Total available-for-sale securities $ 142,754 $ — $ (26,001 ) $ 116,753 $ 151,943 $ — $ (22,438 ) $ 129,505 Held-to-Maturity Securities: U.S. Agency Bonds $ 25,000 $ — $ (504 ) $ 24,496 $ 35,000 $ — $ (380 ) $ 34,620 Corporate Bonds 82,500 — (5,117 ) 77,383 82,500 57 (3,819 ) 78,738 Mortgage-Backed Securities: Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1) 217,632 — (12,198 ) 205,434 235,479 192 (5,558 ) 230,113 FHLMC Certificates 3,923 — (358 ) 3,565 4,120 — (268 ) 3,852 FNMA Certificates 121,940 — (8,818 ) 113,122 131,918 — (5,227 ) 126,691 SBA Certificates 20,717 147 — 20,864 21,803 34 — 21,837 Allowance for Credit Losses (647 ) — — — — — — — Total held-to-maturity securities $ 471,065 $ 147 $ (26,995 ) $ 444,864 $ 510,820 $ 283 $ (15,252 ) $ 495,851

(1) Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.



The following table presents the activity in the allowance for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities.

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Beginning balance $ — $ — CECL adoption 662 — Provision for credit losses (15 ) — Allowance for credit losses on securities $ 647 $ —

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 347,082 19.13 % $ 351,754 20.43 % $ 354,559 21.60 % $ 343,968 22.54 % $ 336,667 23.79 % Owner-Occupied 151,866 8.37 % 154,116 8.94 % 149,481 9.10 % 134,878 8.84 % 112,749 7.97 % Multifamily residential 553,694 30.52 % 550,033 31.94 % 553,430 33.71 % 494,667 32.42 % 421,917 29.81 % Nonresidential properties 321,472 17.71 % 317,416 18.43 % 314,560 19.17 % 308,043 20.19 % 282,642 19.97 % Construction and land 411,383 22.67 % 315,843 18.34 % 235,157 14.33 % 185,018 12.13 % 197,437 13.95 % Total mortgage loans 1,785,497 98.40 % 1,689,162 98.08 % 1,607,187 97.91 % 1,466,574 96.12 % 1,351,412 95.49 % Non-mortgage loans: Business loans (1) 18,416 1.02 % 21,041 1.22 % 19,890 1.21 % 39,965 2.62 % 41,398 2.92 % Consumer loans (2) 10,416 0.58 % 11,958 0.70 % 14,227 0.88 % 19,129 1.26 % 22,563 1.59 % Total non-mortgage loans 28,832 1.60 % 32,999 1.92 % 34,117 2.09 % 59,094 3.88 % 63,961 4.51 % Total loans, gross 1,814,329 100.00 % 1,722,161 100.00 % 1,641,304 100.00 % 1,525,668 100.00 % 1,415,373 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 692 1,059 2,099 2,051 2,288 Allowance for credit losses on loans (27,414 ) (28,173 ) (28,975 ) (34,592 ) (25,108 ) Loans, net $ 1,787,607 $ 1,695,047 $ 1,614,428 $ 1,493,127 $ 1,392,553

(1) As of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, business loans include $1.1 million, $3.2 million, $3.6 million, $20.0 million and $24.7 million, respectively, of PPP loans.

(2) As of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, consumer loans include $9.3 million, $11.2 million, $13.4 million, $18.2 million and $21.5 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Receivable from Grain Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-September 30, 2023) $ 24,255 Write-downs, net of recoveries (inception-to-date as of September 30, 2023) (15,610 ) Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-September 30, 2023) (6,819 ) Grant/reserve (1,826 ) Net receivable as of September 30, 2023 $ — Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers Grain originated loans receivable as of September 30, 2023 $ 9,318 Allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2023(1) (8,163 ) Microloans, net of allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2023 $ 1,155 Investments Investment in Grain $ 1,000 Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022 (1,000 ) Investment in Grain as of September 30, 2023 — Total exposure to Grain as of September 30, 2023 $ 1,155

(1) Includes $0.3 million for allowance for unused commitments on the $2.4 million of unused commitments available to Grain originated borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Excludes $1.6 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

For the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans at beginning of the period $ 28,173 $ 28,975 $ 34,592 $ 25,108 $ 17,535 Provision (benefit) for credit losses on loans 750 934 (321 ) 12,641 9,330 Adoption of CECL — — (3,090 ) — — Charge-offs: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer (1,592 ) (1,931 ) (2,569 ) (3,659 ) (1,799 ) Total charge-offs (1,592 ) (1,931 ) (2,569 ) (3,659 ) (1,799 ) Recoveries: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residences Investor owned — — — — — Owner occupied — — — — 39 Multifamily residences — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business 3 — — — 1 Consumer 80 195 363 502 2 Total recoveries 83 195 363 502 42 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,509 ) (1,736 ) (2,206 ) (3,157 ) (1,757 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans at end of the period $ 27,414 $ 28,173 $ 28,975 $ 34,592 $ 25,108

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Deposits

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Demand $ 265,862 18.98 % $ 266,545 18.48 % $ 282,741 21.15 % $ 289,149 23.08 % $ 288,654 21.37 % Interest-bearing deposits: NOW/IOLA accounts 22,519 1.61 % 22,754 1.57 % 21,735 1.63 % 24,349 1.94 % 28,799 2.13 % Money market accounts 370,500 26.44 % 387,970 26.91 % 293,140 21.93 % 236,143 18.86 % 257,409 19.05 % Reciprocal deposits 82,670 5.90 % 100,919 7.00 % 109,649 8.20 % 114,049 9.11 % 162,858 12.05 % Savings accounts 117,870 8.41 % 119,635 8.30 % 127,731 9.55 % 130,432 10.41 % 140,055 10.37 % Total NOW, money market, reciprocal and savings accounts 593,559 42.36 % 631,278 43.78 % 552,255 41.31 % 504,973 40.32 % 589,121 43.60 % Certificates of deposit of $250K or more 122,353 8.73 % 120,043 8.32 % 113,955 8.52 % 106,336 8.49 % 114,016 8.43 % Brokered certificates of deposit(1) 98,729 7.05 % 98,729 6.85 % 98,754 7.39 % 98,754 7.89 % 98,760 7.31 % Listing service deposits(1) 15,180 1.08 % 20,258 1.40 % 28,417 2.13 % 35,813 2.86 % 40,964 3.03 % All other certificates of deposit less than $250K 305,449 21.80 % 305,160 21.17 % 260,755 19.50 % 217,387 17.36 % 219,674 16.26 % Total certificates of deposit 541,711 38.66 % 544,190 37.74 % 501,881 37.54 % 458,290 36.60 % 473,414 35.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,135,270 81.02 % 1,175,468 81.52 % 1,054,136 78.85 % 963,263 76.92 % 1,062,535 78.63 % Total deposits $ 1,401,132 100.00 % $ 1,442,013 100.00 % $ 1,336,877 100.00 % $ 1,252,412 100.00 % $ 1,351,189 100.00 %

(1) As of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, there were $0.3 million, $3.3 million, $9.5 million, $13.6 million and $13.8 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Borrowings

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate Scheduled

Maturity Redeemable

at Call Date Weighted

Average

Rate (Dollars in thousands) Overnight line of credit

advance $ — $ — — % $ 6,000 $ 6,000 4.61 % Term advances ending: 2023 $ — $ — — $ 178,375 $ 178,375 4.32 2024 354,000 354,000 4.53 50,000 50,000 4.75 2025 50,000 50,000 4.41 50,000 50,000 4.41 2026 — — — — — — 2027 212,000 212,000 3.44 183,000 183,000 3.25 Thereafter 59,100 59,100 3.43 50,000 50,000 3.35 $ 675,100 $ 675,100 4.08 % $ 517,375 $ 517,375 3.90 %

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

As of Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 396 $ 296 $ 2,836 $ 2,844 $ 5,902 Owner occupied 1,685 2,363 2,245 961 971 Multifamily residential 1,444 1,435 — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — 778 Construction and land 11,721 11,721 11,906 7,567 10,660 Non-mortgage loans: Business 209 — 40 — 359 Consumer — — — — — Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty)(1) $ 15,455 $ 15,815 $ 17,027 $ 11,372 $ 18,670 Non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 270 $ 209 $ 213 $ 217 $ 221 Owner occupied 449 840 2,020 2,027 2,215 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — 91 93 95 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) 719 1,049 2,324 2,337 2,531 Total non-accrual loans $ 16,174 $ 16,864 $ 19,351 $ 13,709 $ 21,201 Accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty (1): Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 2,131 $ 2,161 $ 2,185 $ 2,207 $ 2,228 Owner occupied 2,335 2,353 1,310 1,328 1,254 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 765 783 701 708 715 Construction and land — — — — — Non-mortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 5,231 $ 5,297 $ 4,196 $ 4,243 $ 4,197 Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(1) $ 21,405 $ 22,161 $ 23,547 $ 17,952 $ 25,398 Total non-performing loans to total gross loans 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.18 % 0.90 % 1.50 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.59 % 0.97 % Total non-performing assets and accruing modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty as a percentage of total assets(1) 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.93 % 0.78 % 1.16 %

(1) For periods in 2023, balances include both modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, in accordance with ASU 2022-02 adopted on January 1, 2023, and previously existing troubled debt restructurings. For periods in 2022, the balances only include troubled debt restructurings.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) $ 1,777,585 $ 25,276 5.64 % $ 1,379,029 $ 17,058 4.91 % Securities(3) 599,573 5,821 3.85 % 492,337 4,153 3.35 % Other(4)(5) 169,570 2,409 5.64 % 74,055 423 2.27 % Total interest-earning assets 2,546,728 33,506 5.22 % 1,945,421 21,634 4.41 % Non-interest-earning assets(5) 111,771 108,329 Total assets $ 2,658,499 $ 2,053,750 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 22,876 $ 8 0.14 % $ 29,939 $ 13 0.17 % Money market 485,042 5,601 4.58 % 381,606 1,303 1.35 % Savings 118,095 29 0.10 % 141,200 57 0.16 % Certificates of deposit 527,302 4,362 3.28 % 382,163 855 0.89 % Total deposits 1,153,315 10,000 3.44 % 934,908 2,228 0.95 % Advance payments by borrowers 14,537 1 0.03 % 10,918 2 0.07 % Borrowings 678,676 6,963 4.07 % 250,112 1,793 2.84 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,846,528 16,964 3.64 % 1,195,938 4,023 1.33 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 278,358 — 321,556 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 46,643 — 16,377 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 325,001 — 337,933 — Total liabilities 2,171,529 16,964 1,533,871 4,023 Total equity 486,970 519,879 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,658,499 3.64 % $ 2,053,750 1.33 % Net interest income $ 16,542 $ 17,611 Net interest rate spread(6) 1.58 % 3.08 % Net interest-earning assets(7) $ 700,200 $ 749,483 Net interest margin(8) 2.58 % 3.59 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 137.92 % 162.67 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposits.

(5) FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.

(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans(2) $ 1,678,369 $ 67,991 5.42 % $ 1,341,151 $ 51,315 5.12 % Securities(3) 614,987 17,627 3.83 % 263,421 5,778 2.93 % Other(4)(5) 127,961 5,299 5.54 % 96,623 726 1.00 % Total interest-earning assets 2,421,317 90,917 5.02 % 1,701,195 57,819 4.54 % Non-interest-earning assets(5) 118,609 136,650 Total assets $ 2,539,926 $ 1,837,845 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 22,828 $ 25 0.15 % $ 31,769 $ 43 0.18 % Money market 403,171 12,745 4.23 % 344,361 1,986 0.77 % Savings 123,218 88 0.10 % 137,808 120 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 522,740 11,468 2.93 % 398,661 2,361 0.79 % Total deposits 1,071,957 24,326 3.03 % 912,599 4,510 0.66 % Advance payments by borrowers 14,814 6 0.05 % 11,033 5 0.06 % Borrowings 617,912 18,516 4.01 % 152,084 2,867 2.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,704,683 42,848 3.36 % 1,075,716 7,382 0.92 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 298,148 — 350,871 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 43,864 — 43,606 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 342,012 — 394,477 — Total liabilities 2,046,695 42,848 1,470,193 7,382 Total equity 493,231 367,652 Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,539,926 3.36 % $ 1,837,845 0.92 % Net interest income $ 48,069 $ 50,437 Net interest rate spread(6) 1.66 % 3.62 % Net interest-earning assets(7) $ 716,634 $ 625,479 Net interest margin(8) 2.65 % 3.96 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 142.04 % 158.15 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.

(3) Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.

(4) Includes FHLBNY demand account, FHLBNY stock dividends and FRB demand deposit.

(5) FRB demand deposits for prior period have been reclassified for consistency.

(6) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(7) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(8) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other Data

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Other Data Common shares issued 24,886,711 24,886,711 24,865,476 24,861,329 24,728,460 Less treasury shares 1,233,111 617,924 1,976 1,976 — Common shares outstanding at end of period 23,653,600 24,268,787 24,863,500 24,859,353 24,728,460 Book value per common share $ 10.99 $ 10.94 $ 10.90 $ 10.77 $ 11.15 Tangible book value per common share $ 10.99 $ 10.94 $ 10.90 $ 10.77 $ 11.15

