Goodness Growth Holdings Amends Lease Agreement in the State of New York

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that it has executed a fifth amendment to its lease with its landlord on its cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facilities located in Johnstown, New York.



As part of the fifth amendment to the lease in Johnstown, the Company and its landlord have agreed to increase the tenant improvement allowance on the lease by an additional $14.0 million. The increase in tenant improvement funds will be utilized to support the completion of the construction of the indoor expansion project that was announced in September 2021. The parties have also agreed to a monthly base rental increase of $210,000 beginning November 2023.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, “We believe this lease amendment supports our ongoing divestment process in the State of New York, as it supports the timeline to complete the indoor cultivation facility.”

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in four markets and operates 14 dispensaries in three states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

