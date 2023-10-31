Alternative Protein Global Investment Leader Big Idea Ventures Announces First New Protein Fund II Singapore Cohort

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures, a global leader investing in alternative protein and food technology, announced its first investments in Singapore's New Protein Fund II accelerator companies.



Five early-stage startups were selected for pre-seed investment as part of Big Idea Ventures’ bi-annual new protein accelerator program.

“We created New Protein Fund II to find the most innovative companies worldwide in alternative protein, alternative fat, taste, ingredients, and enabling technologies. The five companies that have made it to our first NPF II Singapore cohort are a true testament to the exceptional founders we have discovered. We look forward to working closely with them on their journey to support the advancement of sustainable and delicious foods.

“I encourage investors, corporate leaders, and partners to reach out to the founders of the companies that most excite them and find out more about the innovative technologies and applications they are developing,” said Andrew D. Ive, Founder of Big Idea Ventures.

Singapore Accelerator

“This group showcases not just the astounding level of innovation present in the alternative protein and fat sector, but also its wide-ranging diversity of technologies. Entrepreneurs are solving the future of food in many different ways and tackling different pieces of the puzzle, which means that collaboration will be the key to achieving scale and developing affordable and tastier products that consumers love, ” said Karin del Rey, Program Director Singapore.

Alcheme Bio (USA) - the pioneers of Cellular Flavoring™. Alcheme Bio makes cultivated foods Delicious by Design™ by enabling early measurement of flavor through analytics, then bioengineering media supplements that influence cells to express their own flavor. Clean, robust and cost-efficient, it’s the future of flavor.

Another Food (Singapore) — a plant cell culture startup that develops sustainable food made from plant cells, starting with coffee. By using advances in cellular agriculture, they can make a delicious coffee that is just like the real thing. This product promotes both a healthier lifestyle for consumers and a more sustainable and eco-friendly future for our planet.

Biteback Biotechnology (Singapore) — is a biorefinery company creating a scalable, more sustainable alternative to palm oil. They are using yeast to transform agricultural waste into fatty acids in a low-cost fermentation technique. Their solution will have 86% fewer GHGs emissions, use 83% less water, and use 98% less land than palm while providing a comparable fatty acids profile at cost parity.

Fattastic Technologies (Singapore) — has a mission to unlock the full potential of plant-based oil with their exclusive oil structuring technology. Technology can turn vegetable oil into a solid or semisolid fat that is similar to animal fat in terms of properties. This fat has improved flavor and nutritional profile, making it a healthier and more sustainable alternative. The fat can be customized for a wide range of food applications such as alt. meat, alt. dairy, and bakery.

MarineXcell (Israel) — An innovative impact start-up company working on mass production of cultivated shrimp, lobster and crab meat, using a proprietary and novel process involving nuclear reprogramming.



Big Idea Ventures has now made over 115 early-stage investments across 30 countries in the alternative protein and ingredient categories.

For the Media Kit, including company logos and pictures, click here .

About Big Idea Ventures

Big Idea Ventures is the world’s most active investor in FoodTech, investing in the best food technology and agritech companies globally. The company has contributed to the development of the growing alternative protein industry since its inception and has become a global leader in food innovation. Big Idea Ventures is backed by a strong network of strategic partners including AAK, Avril, Bühler, Givaudan, Temasek Holdings, and Tyson Ventures, and is partnering with governments around the world working on food security and new food ecosystems. The firm has offices in New York, Paris and Singapore and has invested in more than 110 companies across 30 countries. For more information, visit bigideaventures.com

New Protein Fund II

With the New Protein Fund II , Big Idea Ventures invests in the best plant-based, cell-based and fermentation-enabled food, ingredient and technology companies. The fund’s first close was announced in May and builds on the success of New Protein Fund I. To find out more about New Protein Fund II and investment opportunities, contact andrew.ive@bigideaventures.com.

New Protein Fund II accelerator application

Our bi-annual program is run from our 3 offices in New York, Paris and Singapore. Selected alternative protein and ingredient companies receive an investment package of US$200,000, and access our extensive network of partners and investors. To join, submit your application here . To find out more about our accelerator program, visit https://bigideaventures.com/accelerator-home/

