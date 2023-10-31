Exercise period for 2020 equity-based shareholder loyalty scheme opens on 20 November 2023 and from 17 November 2023 for South African holders

PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

31 OCTOBER 2023



EXERCISE PERIOD FOR 2020 EQUITY-BASED SHAREHOLDER LOYALTY SCHEME OPENS ON 20 NOVEMBER 2023

POSSIBILITY FOR SOUTH AFRICAN HOLDERS TO EXERCISE THEIR 'A' WARRANTS IN SOUTH AFRICAN RANDS BETWEEN 17 NOVEMBER 2023 AND 21 NOVEMBER 2023

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (the “Company” or “Richemont”) would like to remind its shareholders that the exercise period of the 'A' warrants that the Company issued in November 2020 as part of its Equity-based Loyalty Scheme will start at 9.00 a.m. CET on Monday 20 November 2023 and will last until 12.00 (noon) CET on Wednesday 22 November 2023. 67 warrants are required to acquire one Richemont 'A' share, at an exercise price of CHF 67 per share. South African holders who received 'A' warrants further to the termination of Richemont's depositary receipt programme in April 2023 and who hold their 'A' warrants through Central Securities Depository Participants (“CSDPs”) connected to Strate, the South African Central Securities Depository (“South African holders”) will be able to exercise their 'A' warrants in South African rands between 9.00 a.m. SAST on 17 November 2023 and 12.00 (noon) SAST on 21 November 2023. The South African rand exercise price will be announced on or prior to 17 November 2023 by way of an announcement published through the South African News Service (SENS).

Richemont's Equity-based Loyalty Scheme was originally created to mitigate the reduction in the cash dividend per share for the year ended March 2020 following the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak, thereby enabling long-term shareholders to acquire new Richemont 'A' shares at a potentially beneficial exercise price in three years’ time.

Commenting on the Loyalty Scheme, Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont, said:

“Back in 2020, the scheme was a bet that human ingenuity would find a way to remedy the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic within three years, enabling a return to more normal trading conditions, and thereby leading to a recovery in the Richemont share price. I am relieved that we have been proven right, even if uncertainties prevail in the economic and geopolitical landscapes.

I am truly delighted to see that our shareholders will be rewarded for their patience and trust in Richemont, with the value of the warrants more than compensating for the 2020 cut in the dividend. Unless our share price, currently at CHF 104.75, dramatically falls to or below CHF 67 by 20 November, these warrants are of value and should be exercised before they lapse.”

Further details on Richemont's Loyalty Scheme

The 'A' warrants that Richemont issued under the scheme are listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Reuters "CFRAO.S" / Bloomberg "CFRAO:SW" / ISIN CH0559601544) and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, as a secondary listing (JSE code: "CFRW"). The last day to trade the 'A' warrants is Wednesday 15 November 2023.

Upon exercise of the 'A' warrants, payment must have been received by 4.00 p.m. CET on Friday 24 November 2023. For South African holders willing to exercise their 'A' warrants in rands, payment will have to be made until 12.00 p.m. (noon) on 21 November 2023.

The new 'A' shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the 'A' warrants will be delivered on Swiss custody accounts on Tuesday 28 November 2023, regardless of when the exercise notice is submitted within the exercise period. South African holders having exercised their 'A' warrants in rands will receive the new 'A' shares through their CSDPs on or about 29 November 2023.

For additional information on the Equity-based Loyalty Scheme, please refer to the Shareholder information section on the Richemont website.

