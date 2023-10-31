Groupe Casino: Third Quarter 2023

Third Quarter 2023
Group net sales down -5.5% as reported and -5.3% on a same-store basis
- France Retail sales were down -5.6% on a same-store basis, reflecting:
- The effect of price readjustment measures in Supermarkets/Hypermarkets taken in Q1. The commercial turnaround in historic supermarkets is confirmed, with customer traffic and volumes now positive1 at +8% and +3% respectively in 4H, while hypermarkets are seeing a gradual improvement in customer traffic
- Growth of +0.4% in Parisian and convenience banners, penalized by unfavorable weather conditions which impacted non-food sales. Food sales were up +1.3%
- At Cdiscount, the deliberate reduction in product sales continued, while services revenues (including Marketplace commissions) rose (+7%), leading to a sharp improvement in the mix. All in all, sales fell by -25%
- In Latin America2, GPA maintains dynamic growth (up +8.3% as reported and up +6.4% on a same-store basis)
Net financial debt:
- At 30 September 2023, Group net debt stood at €6.2bn, +€0.1bn higher compared to 30 June 2023
Group Consolidated net sales
|Net sales (in €m)
|Q3 2023
|Total
growth
|Organic
growth3
|Same-store
growth3
|France Retail
|3,396
|-6.5%
|-6.5%
|-5.6%
|Cdiscount
|278
|-25.8%
|-24.6%
|-24.6%
|Total France
|3,674
|-8.3%
|-8.3%
|-8.2%
|Latam (GPA)2
|888
|+8.3%
|+8.3%
|+6.4%
|GROUP TOTAL
|4,562
|-5.5%
|-5.5%
|-5.3%
|Cdiscount GMV4
|668
|-13.5%
|n.a.
|n.a.
In the third-quarter of 2023, changes in scope of consolidation had a negative impact of -0.8%, the currency effect stood at -0.1%, the calendar effect was +0.4% and the fuel effect came to +0.5%.
France
Details of results for France are given in the press release published on October 26, 2023.
Latin America (GPA)2
GPA reported same-store sales growth of +5.7%5 for the quarter:
- Convenience formats recorded same-store sales growth of +7.7%, a sequential improvement on Q2 2023 (+5.8%)
- Extra Mercado supermarkets6 recorded same-store sales growth of +2.5%, in line with previous quarters and buoyed by accelerating growth in volumes:
- At the beginning of August, GPA completed the conversion of Compre Bem supermarkets to Extra Mercado and is already seeing a return to profitability in the stores converted during the quarter. This conversion did not generate any major capital expenditure, thanks in particular to the cooperation of main suppliers
- At the beginning of August, GPA completed the conversion of Compre Bem supermarkets to Extra Mercado and is already seeing a return to profitability in the stores converted during the quarter. This conversion did not generate any major capital expenditure, thanks in particular to the cooperation of main suppliers
- Pão de Açúcar sales increased by +7.2% on a same-store basis, in line with the pace of growth observed since the beginning of the year. This performance was underpinned by volume growth in a deflationary quarter, resulting in particular from the pursuit of a strategy of refocusing on fresh products.
GPA published its Q3 2023 sales figures on 30 October 2023
APPENDICES – OTHER INFORMATION
Main changes in scope
|
Exchange rate
|AVERAGE EXCHANGE RATES
|Q3 2022
|Q3 2023
|Currency effect
|Brazil (EUR/BRL)
|5.2834
|5.3109
|-0.5%
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE DOCUMENTATION
OF FINANCINGS RAISED IN 2019
See press release dated 21 November 2019
Financial information for the third quarter ended 30 September 2023:
|In €m
|France7
(France Retail + E-commerce)
|Latam (GPA)
|Total
|Net sales8
|3,674
|888
|4,562
|EBITDA2
|136
|53
|189
|(-) impact of leases9
|(148)
|(42)
|(190)
|Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases2
|(12)
|11
|(1)
Net financial debt
At 30 September 2023, Group net debt stood at €6.2bn, of which €5.6bn in France and €0.6bn in Brazil. The +€0.1bn change compared with 30 June 2023 is mainly due to cash flows net of interest expense, partly offset by disposals during the period.
At 30 September 2023, the Group's liquidity in France stood at €1.3 bn, including €945m in available cash
(vs. respectively €1.1bn and €917m at 30 June 2023).
Financial information for the 12-month period ended 30 September 2023:
|In €m
|France1
(France Retail + E-commerce)
|Latam (GPA)
|Total
|Net sales2
|14,954
|3,491
|18,445
|EBITDA2
|694
|175
|869
|(-) impact of leases3
|(595)
|(141)
|(735)
|(i) Adjusted consolidated EBITDA including leases2 10
|100
|34
|134
|(ii) Gross debt2 11
|(6,913)
|(1,109)
|(8,022)
|(iii) Cash and cash equivalents2 12
|1,276
|570
|1,846
Additional information regarding covenants and segregated accounts:
Covenants tested on 30 September 2023 pursuant to the Revolving Credit Facility dated 18 November 2019,
as amended in July 2021
|Type of covenant (France and E-commerce)13
|As at 30 September 2023
|Secured gross debt/EBITDA after lease payments <3.50x
|39.81x
|EBITDA after lease payments/Net finance costs >2.50x
|0.28x
The secured gross debt/EBITDA after lease payments covenant stood at 39.81x, with EBITDA after lease payments of €101m and secured debt of €4,020m including the drawdown of the entire Cobalt RCF (€2.1bn) during the conciliation period.
As part of the accelerated safeguard proceeding, on 5 October 2023, the RCF lenders waived their right to claim any accelerated payment on the basis of any event of default under the financial covenants as of 30 September 2023.
At 30 September 2023, the segregated account for the Quatrim notes had a balance of €20m.
Financial rating: Fitch Ratings: RD - Restricted Default (29 August 2023).
Store network
|FRANCE
|30 Sept. 2022
|31 Dec. 2022
|31 March 2023
|30 June 2023
|30 Sept. 2023
|Géant Casino/Hyper Frais HM
|77
|77
|78
|78
|67
|o/w French franchises
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|International affiliates
|9
|9
|10
|10
|9
|Casino Supermarkets
|461
|474
|476
|478
|441
|o/w franchises/LG France
|63
|63
|62
|60
|60
|International affiliates
|23
|24
|26
|29
|33
|Monoprix (Monop’, Naturalia, etc.)
|849
|858
|852
|855
|862
|o/w affiliates/LG France excl. Naturalia
|235
|255
|265
|271
|285
|Naturalia integrated stores France
|183
|181
|177
|175
|170
|Naturalia franchises/LG France
|63
|65
|66
|63
|65
|Franprix
|1,069
|1,098
|1,123
|1,155
|1,159
|o/w franchises/LG France
|747
|775
|795
|831
|840
|Franprix banner
|836
|864
|876
|888
|881
|Other banners (Marché d’à côté, etc.)
|233
|234
|247
|267
|278
|Convenience
o/w Vival
o/w Spar
o/w Petit Casino and similar
o/w oil companies
o/w affiliates
o/w other convenience outlets14
|6,060
1,786
913
1,043
1,414
94
810
|6,313
1,978
951
1,048
1,422
100
814
|6,434
2,002
951
1,047
1,478
100
856
|6,448
2,007
951
1,048
1,464
102
876
|6,392
1,983
947
1,030
1,485
103
844
|Leader Price15
|63
|66
|66
|63
|40
|Other businesses16
|218
|221
|202
|200
|179
|Total France
|8,797
|9,107
|9,231
|9,277
|9,14017
|
INTERNATIONAL
|30 Sept. 2022
|31 Dec. 2022
|31 March 2023
|30 June 2023
|30 Sept. 2023
|ARGENTINA
|29
|33
|34
|36
|36
|Libertad hypermarkets
|14
|14
|14
|15
|15
|DI Libertad
|5
|9
|10
|11
|11
|Mini Libertad and Petit Libertad mini-supermarkets
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|URUGUAY
|92
|96
|96
|96
|99
|Géant hypermarkets
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Disco supermarkets
|30
|30
|30
|30
|32
|Devoto supermarkets
|24
|26
|26
|26
|27
|Devoto Express mini-supermarkets
|34
|36
|36
|36
|36
|Möte
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|BRAZIL
|699
|735
|730
|748
|766
|Extra hypermarkets
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Pão de Açúcar supermarkets
|190
|194
|195
|195
|197
|Extra Mercado supermarkets5
|153
|154
|157
|160
|181
|Compre Bem18
|30
|29
|26
|22
|0
|Mini Mercado Extra and Minuto Pão de Açúcar mini-supermarkets
|247
|281
|278
|298
|316
|+ Service stations
|74
|74
|71
|71
|71
|COLOMBIA
|2,068
|2,155
|2,239
|2,238
|2,400
|Éxito hypermarkets
|91
|94
|93
|92
|92
|Éxito and Carulla supermarkets
|153
|154
|155
|155
|155
|Super Inter supermarkets
|60
|60
|59
|59
|59
|Surtimax (discount)
|1,652
|1,733
|1,808
|1,805
|1,966
|o/w “Aliados”
|1,585
|1,663
|1,731
|1,729
|1,889
|B2B
|42
|46
|56
|59
|60
|Éxito Express and Carulla Express mini-supermarkets
|70
|68
|68
|68
|68
|Total Latin America
|2,888
|3,019
|3,099
|3,118
|3,301
1 Data for the past 4 weeks
2 Assaí and Grupo Éxito net sales are presented in discontinued operations for 2022 and 2023
3 Excluding fuel and calendar effects
4 Data published by the subsidiary
5 Data published by GPA – same-store changes in gross sales excluding gas stations. The difference with Casino view (net) is due to the mix effect of categories with different VAT rates
6 Conversion of the remaining 22 Compre Bem stores to Extra Mercado in Q3 2023
7 Scope as defined in the November 2019 financing documentation, including certain GPA holding companies (notably Ségisor and Wilkes)
8 Continuing operations: unaudited figures, scope as defined in the November 2019 refinancing documentation; Net sales and EBITDA of Assaí and Grupo Éxito are presented in discontinued operations for 2022 and 2023
9 Interest paid on lease liabilities and repayment of lease liabilities as defined in the documentation
10 EBITDA after lease payments (i.e., repayments of principal and interest on lease liabilities)
11 Loans and other borrowings in the reported financial statements
12 Data at 30 September 2023
13 Scope as defined in the November 2019 financing documentation, including certain GPA holding companies (notably Ségisor and Wilkes)
14 Outlets under specific banners with a Casino supply contract
15 Leader Price stores in France. Leader Price international franchises are recorded in “Other businesses”
16 Other businesses include Leader Price international franchises and 3C Cameroon stores
17 The number of stores in France at 30 September 2023 has been restated to account for the outlets sold to Intermarché
18 Conversion of the remaining 22 Compre Bem stores to Extra Mercado supermarkets in Q3 2023
