LIFT Intersects 18 m at 1.75% Li2O and 26 m at 1.02% Li2O at the BIG East pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (CSE: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to report assays from 5 drill holes completed at the BIG East and Ki pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project (“YLP”) located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1). Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights:



Highlights:

YLP-0109: 18 m at 1.75% Li 2 O, (BIG East)

YLP-0068: 26 m at 1.02% Li 2 O, (BIG East)

including: 10 m at 1.65% Li 2 O

including: 5 m at 1.36% Li 2 O

YLP-0066: 10 m at 1.40% Li 2 O, (BIG East)

and: 10 m at 1.28% Li 2 O

YLP-0067: 12 m at 1.08% Li 2 O, (Ki)

YLP-0069: 10 m at 0.96% Li 2 O, (Ki)

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments, “We are pleased to see more very high-grade results coming from BIG East. Last week we released holes YLP-0092 which intersected 18 metres at 1.79% Li 2 O which is located in the southwestern portion of the dyke system. This week’s highlight of 18 metres at 1.75% Li 2 O in hole YLP-0109 is located in the northeastern portion of the dyke swarm, almost 500 metres away. This shows the potential to have multiple high-grade zones within the BIG East pegmatite system.”

Discussion of Results

This week’s drill results are for three holes from the BIG East pegmatite (YLP-0066, 68, 109) and the first two holes from the Ki pegmatite (YLP-0067, 69). A table of composite calculations and some general comments related to this discussion are provided towards the end of this section.

BIG East

The BIG East pegmatite swarm comprises a 35-80 m wide corridor of parallel-trending dykes that dips around 55°-75° degrees west and extends for at least 1,000 metres along surface and 200 metres downdip.





Figure 1 – Location of LIFT’s Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling is focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf467661-31e9-476b-8baf-324159d1352a

YLP-0066 was designed to test the BIG East swarm approximately 100 m from its northern end and 50 vertical metres beneath the surface. Drilling intersected three, 4-14 m wide, pegmatite dykes over 41 m of core length with the lower two returning assay intervals of 1.28% Li 2 O over 10 m and 1.40% Li 2 O over 10 m. The upper-most dyke returned negligible results.

YLP-0109 was collared 50 m south of YLP-0066 to test BIG East pegmatite approximately 150 m from its northern end and 50 vertical metres beneath the surface. Drilling intersected a 19 m wide dyke flanked by 1-4 m wide dykes on both sides, with the thick central dyke returning 1.75% Li 2 O over 18 m. No significant grades were returned from the thinner flanking dykes.

YLP-0068 was collared 550 m south of YLP-0109 to test the BIG East swarm approximately 300 m from its southern end and 100 to 150 m vertically beneath the surface. Drilling intersected five pegmatite dykes over 71 m of core length from 85-166 m depth, comprising a 26 m wide central pegmatite flanked by 1-9 m wide dykes on either side. The central dyke returned a wall-to-wall composite of 1.02% Li 2 O over 26 m that includes subintervals of 1.65% Li 2 O over 10 m and 1.36% Li 2 O over 5 m. Results from the four narrower flanking dykes were insignificant. (Table 1 and 2, Figures 2, 3, 4 and 5).

Ki Pegmatite

This news release provides the first 2023 drilling results from the Ki pegmatite dyke, which comprises an approximately 20 m thick pegmatite flanked by one or more 1-5 m wide dykes. The main dyke dips 65°-80° to the southwest and extends for at least 600 metres on surface and 100 metres downdip (Table 1 and 2, Figures 6 and 7).

YLP-0067 was drilled to test the Ki dyke approximately 225 m from its southern end and 25 vertical metres below the surface. Drilling intersected 19 m of pegmatite from 9 to 28 m core depth in addition to a 1 m wide flanking dyke from 30-31 metres. Assays returned 1.08% Li 2 O over 12 metres whereas the flanking dyke returned insignificant grades.

YLP-0069 was collared 50 m northwest of YLP-0067 to test the Ki dyke approximately 275 m from its southern end and 25 m vertically beneath the surface. Drilling intersected 20 m of pegmatite from 6-26 m core depth in addition to a 2 m flanking dyke from 29-31 m. Assays from the main dyke returned 0.96% Li 2 O over 10 m whereas the flanking dyke returned insignificant grades.

Drilling Progress Update

Currently, LIFT has reported results from 72 diamond drill holes (12,689 metres). To date, 195 diamond drill holes have been completed (33,184 metres).





Figure 2 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG-East pegmatites with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24552b34-3713-45f4-9769-28c1b9dff09d





Figure 3 – Cross-section of YLP-0109 which intersected the BIG-East pegmatite dyke with an 18 m interval of 1.75% Li 2 O.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3642988b-09f8-48d3-b96d-99cc7b0f3a9a





Figure 4 – Cross-section of YLP-0068 which intersected the BIG-East pegmatite dyke with a 26 m interval of 1.02% Li 2 O.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cfe6a11-3628-4f5b-aeaa-37db690b53dc





Figure 5 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0066 with results as shown in the BIG-East pegmatite dyke with a 10 m interval of 1.40% Li 2 O.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb2d9689-37ce-4098-ba59-919baf27d9d0





Figure 6 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Ki pegmatites with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a432e547-1ad8-46a6-87b3-43c67200c149





Figure 7 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0067 with results as shown in the Ki pegmatite dyke with a 12 m interval of 1.08% Li 2 O.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4bbe0678-195a-44ef-a772-8d8873dc746d

Table 1 – Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li2O% Dyke YLP-0066 49 59 10 1.28 BIG EAST and 66 76 10 1.40 BIG EAST YLP-0067 10 22 12 1.08 Ki YLP-0068 109 135 26 1.02 BIG EAST including 110 120 10 1.65 BIG EAST and including 128 133 5 1.36 BIG EAST YLP-0069 13 23 10 0.96 Ki YLP-0109 45 63 18 1.75 BIG EAST



General Statements

All five holes described in this news release were drilled broadly perpendicular to the dyke orientation so that the true thickness of reported intercepts will range somewhere between 65-100% of the drilled widths. A collar header table is provided below.

Mineralogical characterization for the YLP pegmatites is in progress through hyper spectral core scanning and X-ray diffraction work. Visual core logging indicates that the predominant host mineral is spodumene whereas other significant non-lithium bearing phases include quartz and feldspar.

Table 2 - Drill collars table of reported drill holes in this press release

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Dyke YLP-0066 346,208 6,933,297 210 120 45 146 BIG EAST YLP-0067 373,265 6,942,658 258 48 45 35 Ki YLP-0068 345,854 6,932,811 203 120 47 181 BIG EAST YLP-0069 373,228 6,942,692 255 60 45 45 Ki YLP-0109 346,185 6,933,255 210 120 43 116 BIG EAST



QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the core processing facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT’s core logging facility to ALS Labs (“ALS”) laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000-gram sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75 micron (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2-gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT’s mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Partner, Director Geoscience, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and member in good standing with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) (Geologist Registration number: L5245).

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

