SATO Corporation, Press release 31 October 2023 at 10:00 am



SATO scores three stars in Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment



SATO participated for the ninth time in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment and scored three stars. The good score reflects the sustainability efforts made by SATO.



This year, SATO once again participated in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment providing an internationally comparable score. SATO’s point score increased from last year’s 73 to 76 points in the Standing Investments Benchmark, and in the Development Benchmark SATO’s score improved from 75 to 79 points. In addition, SATO received the Green Star for both components. This is a recognition for entities with a score higher than 50% of the points available. SATO’s ranking is at the average level in its peer group, Northern European housing investment companies.



SATO performed particularly well in social sustainability aspects. SATO’s strengths in the GRESB assessment included sustainability management, risk management, diverse stakeholder relations, comprehensive employee health and wellbeing programme and measures, and health and safety of tenants.



SATO still scored the lowest points in environmental certificates of buildings, as SATO-owned buildings and projects have not been systematically certified. Other areas in need of development for SATO brought up by GRESB are processes relating to materials selection and monitoring as well as documentation in construction projects.



“We at SATO are continuously developing our sustainability action and reporting. The GRESB assessment is also an important feedback channel for the development of our sustainability efforts. The progress we’ve made in sustainability development is reflected in SATO’s good score – while at the same time the requirements set for sustainability are stepping up all the time,” says SATO Sustainability Manager Jenni Rantanen.



GRESB covers a broad range of sustainability aspects and assesses the sustainability performance of real estate portfolios. The GRESB assessments have introduced a uniform and comparable reporting model for the real estate sector that increases and supports investment decisions. The aspects measured are sustainability leadership, policies and reporting, risk management, environmental performance of the real estate portfolio, and stakeholder engagement.

GRESB has been conducting an international benchmark since 2009, and the results of the participating enterprises form a comparative matrix. In 2023, a total of more than 2,000 companies and funds from 75 different countries took part in the assessment.



One of Finland’s largest rental housing providers, SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku. We enable sustainable housing for our residents in urban settings with good public transport connections and encourage them to make sustainable choices in their daily lives. We develop homes that will last for generations to come and look after SATO home buildings in accordance with lifecycle principles.



SATO is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2030 as regards carbon dioxide emissions from property energy usage. Our vision under the SATO Sustainability Programme for 2023–2026 is to be a forerunner in sustainable rental housing.



For more information about SATO's sustainability please contact:

