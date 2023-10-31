Bango adds Perlego educational subscriptions to Digital Vending Machine®

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, today announces a partnership with Perlego to enhance the array of subscription services available via the Bango Digital Vending Machine®. This collaboration empowers telcos, banks, retailers and other channels to enrich their Super Bundling subscription hubs by incorporating Perlego's innovative online book subscription service.



As consumer appetite for content grows, there is increasing demand for greater control over the accessibility and management of subscription services. The Bango Digital Vending Machine® is a comprehensive solution for Super Bundling subscription services, bringing together multiple offers in a single, coherent consumer experience.

Perlego's one-of-a-kind online educational library offers students around the world unlimited access to an extensive collection of over 1 million educational ebooks from leading publishers. By teaming up with Bango, Perlego extends its reach to a broader audience through resellers on a global scale.

Resellers, including telcos, deploy the Bango Digital Vending Machine® to engage and captivate a larger customer base by seamlessly bundling third-party subscriptions with their own services at scale. The absence of Bango's technology in this market previously resulted in inefficiencies, relying on numerous separate one-to-one integrations, leaving consumers without an efficient means to manage their subscriptions in one centralized location.

"We're excited to welcome Perlego to our Digital Vending Machine®, expanding the diversity and range of subscription services immediately available for our reseller partners to offer their customers. The Digital Vending Machine® is stocked with a variety of subscription services that telcos, banks, and other large businesses offer their customers, allowing them to provide the best deals and discounts as part of a regular monthly bill," Anil Malhotra, CMO at Bango.

“Our mission at Perlego is to make education accessible and affordable for all. Working with Bango helps us broaden our reach to consumers across the world through a range of reputable brands allowing our users to easily opt into our service via their mobile phone plans. We’re looking forward to this next chapter in helping people get quick and easy access to high-quality books,” Gauthier Van Malderen, CEO at Perlego.

About Bango

The Bango Digital Vending Machine® provides everything you need for subscription bundling and payments, enabling you to quickly reach new customers and markets. Connect once for a standard system of tools used for customer acquisition, payments and subscriptions, and join an ecosystem of over 150 merchants and resellers already connected to the Bango platform. Trusted by leading technology companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft. For more information, visit www.bango.com .

About Perlego

Perlego is on a mission to make education materials accessible and affordable for all. Billed as the ‘Netflix for textbooks’, Perlego is an online library that provides students with unlimited access to over 1 million educational titles from leading publishers, in one simple space, on an affordable membership model. Today, university students from over 175 countries use Perlego to learn. Through a convenient and affordable solution for students, Perlego helps publishers reach more students and recover revenues increasingly lost to piracy and second-hand sales. You can read more about Perlego’s mission, progress, and impact at www.perlego.com

Media contact:

Anil Malhotra, CMO, Bango

anil@bango.com

Tel: +44 7710 480 377