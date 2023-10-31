NetBet Casino joins forces with BF Games

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet has come to an agreement with BF Games and presents its licensed games to the Greek audience. Here at NetBet we always try to be one step ahead and we believe that our cooperation with a company of this magnitude will help in such a direction.



BF Games is a relatively new but highly evolving company (founded only in 2013). Its dedication to providing its customers with the best services has already been recognized: BF Games has been nominated for the AffPapa iGaming Awards 2023, just 10 years after its foundation.

At NetBet we understand the size of BF Games and the purpose it is dedicated to and serves in the best possible way. Our mission at NetBet is to ensure that all of our customers are entertained in a responsible, legal and safe manner. The partnership with BF Games aims to achieve exactly that goal: more fun for our players in a fully secure environment.

Claudia Georgevici, Public Relations Manager of NetBet Greece, said: "Joining forces with BF Games allows us to showcase our ongoing commitment to provide the best possible entertainment in iGaming. Being nominated for such a prestigious award this year is a testament to the quality of BF Games and we look forward to bringing the best to our players in Greece."

NetBet players can now explore BF Games' exciting new titles.