



31. oktober 2023

Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 41

Pharma Equity Group’s datterselskab (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) har modtaget meddelelse om godkendelse af patent på behandling med datterselskabets sårhelende lægemiddelkombination.

Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S (Reponex) meddelte i dag, at United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) har godkendt US patentansøgningen nr. 16/366.898. Patentet omhandler en fremgangsmåde til behandling af kroniske sår ved påsmøring af en hydrogel indeholdende granulocyt-makrofag kolonistimulerende faktor (GM-CSF), sukralfat og hyaluronan for at accelerere sårheling.

“Reponex’ behandling kombinerer tre aktive stoffer, der fremskynder helingen af kroniske sår såsom venøse og diabetiske bensår. Vi er meget glade for, at USPTO nu har godkendt ansøgningen om patent på vores behandlingsmetode så vi kan beskytte vores produkt i et så vigtigt kommercielt område,” siger Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO i Pharma Equity Group A/S.

Ifølge Grand View Research blev det globale marked for sårbehandling vurderet til USD 21,4 milliarder i 2022 og forventes at vokse med en sammensat årlig vækstrate (CAGR) på 4,15 % fra 2023 til 2030. Heraf tegner markedet i USA sig for ca. USD 8 milliarder i 2022. Segmentet for kroniske sår havde den største andel på ca. 60 % i 2022.

Patentet har gyldighed indtil 2039.

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

