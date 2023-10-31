31 October 2023



Announcement no. 41

Pharma Equity Group’s subsidiary company (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) have received grant of US Patent for a method of treatment on its topical wound-healing composition.

Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S (Reponex) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) s approved the US patent application 16/366.898. This application describes a method of treating a chronic wound by the topical application of a hydrogel containing granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), sucralfate and hyaluronan to accelerate wound healing.

“Reponex’s treatment combines three active substances that accelerates the healing of chronic wounds such as venous and diabetic leg ulcers. We are pleased that the USPTO have now approved our patent application for our treatment method, the USA being such an important commercial area,” says Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S.

According to Grand View Research, the global wound care market size was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 4.15% from 2023 to 2030. Of this, the market in the USA accounts for approx. USD 8 billion in 2022. The chronic wounds segment held the largest share of approx. 60% in 2022.

The patent is valid until 2039.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO

Telephone: +45 4022 2114

E-mail: tks@pharmaequitygroup.com

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

