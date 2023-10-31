CloudCasa by Catalogic Targets Enterprises with a Self-Hosted Option for Kubernetes Data Protection and Migration

Paramus, NJ, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCasa by Catalogic, a leader in multi-cloud application resilience and mobility for Kubernetes, today announced that its CloudCasa backup-as-a-service platform is now available as a self-hosted option for enterprises and service providers. This new deployment option has all the features and ease of use of the SaaS version and offers full control and enhanced sovereignty for enterprises with air-gapped clusters. It further allows organizations to provide self-service backup and recovery to their developers with single sign-on authentication and granular role-based access control.

The new self-hosted option will make its public debut at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023, November 6-9 in Chicago, where CloudCasa is a sponsor of the event. Also being introduced are single sign-on integration for enterprise SaaS customers and enhanced Velero onboarding and support services.

CloudCasa protects Kubernetes environments and provides a cyber-resilient, hybrid and cloud integrated disaster recovery service for cloud native applications. CloudCasa was the first “born in the cloud” Kubernetes dedicated backup service and is open-source compatible and complementary via CloudCasa for Velero. It supports a large number of Velero installations across multiple clusters and cloud providers with single sign-on, role-based access control, and enterprise management and monitoring features.

“While CloudCasa is recognized as the best backup service for Kubernetes, we’ve received feedback from organizations that require an isolated on-premises solution or a self-hosted solution in a cloud platform of their choice. We already support cloud private links and on-premises backup storage, helping customers protect data without exposing backup traffic to the public Internet. Our new self-hosted option allows control and catalog traffic flow to be private as well, making it suitable for air-gapped and highly regulated environments,” said Sathya Sankaran, General Manager of CloudCasa by Catalogic. “The CloudCasa self-hosted solution accommodates enterprise customers with stringent data sovereignty obligations due to regulatory mandates or risk mitigation guidelines.”



Enterprises that rely on open-source Velero can install CloudCasa without any disruption to their current operations to provide enterprise monitoring, management and control of their Velero installations across multiple clusters from the dashboard of CloudCasa. The self-hosted option and new features will be demonstrated by the CloudCasa team at booth L18 at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2023 in Chicago.

About CloudCasa by Catalogic

CloudCasa by Catalogic is an award-winning Kubernetes backup-as-a-service providing innovative multi-cloud data protection, migration, and disaster recovery for Kubernetes applications and cloud data services. CloudCasa enables multi-cluster and multi-cloud application resiliency and mobility with granular or cluster-level recovery, across accounts, regions and even across clouds. CloudCasa is fully compatible and complementary to Velero, the open-source Kubernetes backup tool that has been downloaded over 100 million times. Learn more at https://cloudcasa.io/