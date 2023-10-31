Rigetti Computing Appoints Thomas J. Iannotti as Chairman of the Board of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it has appointed Thomas J. Iannotti as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Iannotti succeeds Cathy McCarthy in the role of Chair, with Ms. McCarthy continuing to serve as a member of the Board of Directors.



Mr. Iannotti currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Applied Materials, Inc., a role which he has held since 2017.

Mr. Iannotti joins Rigetti with extensive leadership experience in the technology and computing industries, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Services, for Hewlett-Packard Company, a technology solutions provider to consumers, businesses and institutions globally. Prior to that role, Mr. Iannotti held various executive positions at Hewlett-Packard, including Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Enterprise Business Group, Americas. He also worked at Digital Equipment Corporation, a vendor of computer systems and software, and at Compaq Computer Corporation, a supplier of personal computing systems, following its acquisition of Digital Equipment Corporation.

“We are privileged to have Tom's impressive technology sector and governance experience at Rigetti. We believe his vast background at some of the leading global computer companies will be an asset to Rigetti, and we look forward to his contributions to the Company and our board,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

“Quantum computing has great promise to help tackle the world’s most challenging problems. I am thrilled to join Rigetti’s Board of Directors as Chairman, and to support the Company as it continues to advance superconducting quantum computing. From the Company’s preeminent fabrication capabilities to its in-house quantum software and algorithm expertise, Rigetti is at the forefront of the field and I am excited to see the team achieve success and drive the technology forward,” says Mr. Iannotti.

“I’d like to thank Cathy for her valuable contributions to our board during her time as chairperson. We are fortunate to benefit from Cathy’s executive leadership experience, and look forward to continuing to work alongside her as we pursue our mission of building the world’s most powerful computers to help solve humanity’s most important and pressing problems,” says Dr. Kulkarni.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com .

