Worksport Announces Pricing of Approximately $4.7 Million Registered Direct Offering & Concurrent Private Placement

West Seneca, New York, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase 3,500,000 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of common stock in lieu thereof) in a registered direct offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also agreed to issue and sell to the investor warrants to purchase up to 7,000,000 shares of common stock. The combined effective offering price for each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrant is $1.34. The warrants will become exercisable six months from issuance, expire five and a half years from the issuance date and have an exercise price of $1.34 per share.



The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering and concurrent private placement are estimated to be approximately $4.7 million before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The offering is expected to close on or about November 2, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the Offering.

The shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) are being offered by the Company pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-267696) that was filed with the SEC on September 30, 2022, and subsequently declared effective on October 13, 2022. The offering of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms part of the registration statement. The warrants to be issued in the concurrent private placement and the shares issuable upon exercise of such warrants were offered in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act"), and Regulation D promulgated thereunder and have not been registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws. A prospectus supplement relating to the shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants will be filed by Worksport with the SEC. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to the registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@maximgrp.com or telephone at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Worksport



Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com .

Forward-Looking Statements