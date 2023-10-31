Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) receives a notification from the EPO regarding the “Intention to Grant” for patents of the subsidiary's wound-healing drug combination and the treatment of colorectal cancer.





October 31, 2023

Company Announcement No. 42

Pharma Equity Group's subsidiary (Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S) receives a notification from the European Patent Office (EPO) regarding the issuance of a patent for the subsidiary's wound-healing drug combination (RXN-022) and the company's treatment for colorectal cancer.

Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S (Reponex) announced today that the EPO has issued an "Intention To Grant" for EU patent applications numbers 15724673.7 and 19701467.3.

The former application, which pertains to the wound-healing candidate RNX-022, describes a method for treating chronic wounds by applying a hydrogel containing granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), sucralfate, and hyaluronan to accelerate wound healing.

The latter application concerns the colorectal cancer candidate RNX-051 and describes a method for suppressing bacterial layers (biofilms) protecting the cancerous tumor or adenomas (potential tumors) from the body's immune system in the colon or rectum.

A Notice of “Intention to Grant" indicates that the EPO intends to issue the patents after certain standard procedural steps are completed, with the patents expected to be granted within 2 months, valid until 2035 and 2039, respectively.

"It is with great joy, that we today received the European Patent Office's notification of their 'intention to grant' for Reponex's treatment of venous leg ulcers. This decision strengthens our belief in the product's significance and the innovative potential it represents.

But it doesn't stop there; Reponex has also concurrently obtained 'intention to grant' for our treatment method, which combines two specific antibiotics aimed at selectively combating the bacteria that protect cancerous tumors in the colon and rectum from the body's immune system. This is a significant step forward in our efforts to contribute to cancer treatment and provide hope for those battling this dreadful disease.

We are deeply grateful for EPO's recognition and look forward to continuing our work to make these treatments accessible to those who need them most," says Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO of Pharma Equity Group A/S.

According to Grand View Research, the global wound care market was valued at USD 21.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% from 2023 to 2030.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), the global colorectal cancer market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2020. Each year, approximately 57 million new cases of adenomas and about 1.5 million new cases of colorectal cancer are reported in Western countries.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Kaas Selsø, CEO

Phone: +45 4022 2114

Email: tks@pharmaequitygroup.com

About Pharma Equity Group A/S

Pharma Equity Group, a listed company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange, is fully dedicated to advancing the medical projects of its subsidiary, Reponex Pharmaceuticals A/S. With an unwavering focus on healthcare, Pharma Equity Group's primary objective is to bring significant value to Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects.

The company is committed to providing extensive support, resources, and expertise to drive the development and success of these projects. As a strategic partner, Pharma Equity Group works closely with Reponex Pharmaceuticals, prioritizing the advancement of innovative medical solutions and breakthrough therapies. Every effort is currently directed towards ensuring the utmost success and impact of Reponex Pharmaceuticals' medical projects, with an unwavering dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes. Only when the full potential of Reponex Pharmaceuticals has been unfolded is the intention to explore opportunities to invest in other companies. This approach ensures a strong commitment to the current medical projects and their development, while – on the longer term – remaining open to new strategic investments for continuous growth.

