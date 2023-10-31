Celebrating a Decade of Impact and Innovation: AUDIENCEX Marks its 10-Year Milestone and Unveils Vision for the Future

Empowering brands and agencies with innovative AI-technology solutions driving unparalleled performance outcomes and scalable growth

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, an AI-enabled digital advertising platform, built to optimize performance for challenger brands and independent agencies, proudly celebrates a decade of pioneering achievements in the digital advertising space. Throughout this period, AUDIENCEX has consistently pushed both boundaries and expectations, establishing itself as a leader in delivering customized, data-powered marketing solutions that provide measurable value for advertisers.

Founded in 2013, AUDIENCEX was formed by the synthesis of three complementary entities - an award-winning creative and strategy agency, an advanced DSP built on top of AppNexus, and an omnichannel performance marketing company. Unifying each into the newly formed AUDIENCEX, the two company co-founders committed to a singular mission: to redefine the landscape of digital advertising by harnessing the power of technology, creativity and data to drive scalable performance outcomes for agency and brand direct clients. A decade later, this mission remains fully intact, at the heart of every technology innovation, every omnichannel campaign, and every strategic partnership the company delivers on behalf of its clients.

Reflecting on this singular milestone, Jason Wulfsohn, CEO and Co-Founder of AUDIENCEX, shared: “Our ten-year journey stands as testament to our exceptional team, our relentless commitment to innovation, and our unwavering belief in the value of strategic excellence. While we take pride in our past accomplishments, our sights are set squarely on the future. In a period of macroeconomic uncertainty, our integrated platform solution is more important than ever, predicated upon the need for powerful strategic support that helps resolve key business challenges that our clients face. Looking forward, we seek to unlock the power of data science, predictive analytics, and tech-powered creative to deliver against ambitious business goals for our clients. We call it marketing to the power of X and it’s what we’ve been delivering consistently for the past ten years.”

During its first ten years, AUDIENCEX has executed more than ten thousand high-performing omnichannel campaigns for over six hundred fifty clients across a wide range of verticals such as higher education, financial services, consumer electronics, health and wellness, and travel and tourism, among others, along with several hundred agency partnerships. Through its first decade of innovation and evolution, certain key attributes have remained consistent, namely the ability to drive measurable performance outcomes across the digital ecosystem and throughout the entirety of the full-funnel consumer journey.

As AUDIENCEX looks forward, its potential continues to grow in terms of market relevance and innovation. Central to the continued evolution of the aX tech stack is the leadership of Brittany Wray, VP of Product, who asserts: “We have a fierce dedication to elevating the impact and measurability of every touchpoint throughout the entirety of the consumer journey. We know that the coming decade will be about proactively predicting and addressing audience needs to drive results and compete effectively in any vertical.” With this challenge clearly in mind, the company has significantly evolved their tech infrastructure to drive exceptional performance for marketers today, while establishing a dynamic foundation for the years ahead. Recent innovations include:

Cookieless Solutions: Prioritizing ethical and effective digital advertising. AUDIENCEX’s innovative approach respects user choices and privacy, balancing this with advertiser needs to extract crucial insights without infringing on individual rights.

Prioritizing ethical and effective digital advertising. AUDIENCEX’s innovative approach respects user choices and privacy, balancing this with advertiser needs to extract crucial insights without infringing on individual rights. AI-Driven Solutions: Merging intelligence and intent for deeper brand connections. Advanced AI-framework promises optimized operations, enriched content creation, advanced predictive audience modeling, and smart bidding algorithms.

Merging intelligence and intent for deeper brand connections. Advanced AI-framework promises optimized operations, enriched content creation, advanced predictive audience modeling, and smart bidding algorithms. Retail and Shopper Marketing Solution: Creating a nexus of personalization, insight, and retail experience. By harnessing AI, data analytics, and deep consumer understanding, AUDIENCEX is ushering in a new era where brands can offer seamless, contextual engagements that drive loyalty and sales, whether in-store or online.

Creating a nexus of personalization, insight, and retail experience. By harnessing AI, data analytics, and deep consumer understanding, AUDIENCEX is ushering in a new era where brands can offer seamless, contextual engagements that drive loyalty and sales, whether in-store or online. Data Consultation Services: Simplifying complex data into actionable future strategies. This new offering employs sophisticated technology, in-depth analytics, and expert insights to navigate complicated data scenarios, like 1PD, into clear action plans and powerful predictive models.

Simplifying complex data into actionable future strategies. This new offering employs sophisticated technology, in-depth analytics, and expert insights to navigate complicated data scenarios, like 1PD, into clear action plans and powerful predictive models. CTV Solutions : Merging linear TV modalities with innovative techniques for tailored viewer interactions. Harnessing the power of connected television, the time-honored impact of TV advertising is melded with the precision of digital targeting.

: Merging linear TV modalities with innovative techniques for tailored viewer interactions. Harnessing the power of connected television, the time-honored impact of TV advertising is melded with the precision of digital targeting. Tech-Enabled Creative Services: Blurring lines between tech and artistry in storytelling. With state-of-the-art tools, such as AI, AR, and VR, AUDIENCEX is pushing the envelope in brand storytelling, crafting tales in unimaginably immersive ways.

As they move forward, the company remains dedicated to the continuous evolution of its tech stack and operations, recognizing that standing still is not an option. Brand marketers and independent agencies alike expect and rely on a dynamic strategic partner that can solve for the ongoing challenges of interoperability, privacy, identity and the fast-changing AI landscape, each of which has reshaped the entire industry over the past several years. With this adaptable strategic roadmap, AUDIENCEX has positioned themselves to continue to fulfill this need well into their next decade and beyond.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies throughout the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America, including New York and Dallas. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

For investor or media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Contact:

ir@audiencex.com

877-486-2219