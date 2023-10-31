Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net income of $551,000, or $0.19 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to net income of $375,000, or $0.13 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Bancorp reported net income of $1.3 million, or $0.44 per basic and diluted common share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to $915,000, or $0.32 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2022. On September 30, 2023, Bancorp had total assets of $355.4 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, will pay its 125th consecutive quarterly dividend on November 6, 2023.



“Our strong quarterly performance in the wake of the industry-wide turbulence characterized by rapidly increasing interest rates, demonstrates the resilience of our operating model and the adaptability of our bank,” said Mark C. Hanna, President and Chief Executive Officer. Strong customer relationships built over the years, have allowed us to retain deposits while maintaining discipline on interest expense. Strengthening and growing our core client relationships and strategically positioning the Bank for future growth remains our primary focus while we navigate through this uncertain economic landscape. This includes efforts to optimize the balance sheet and business mix. Despite declining loan balances in a volatile market environment, we have built a stable earnings stream that should continue to deliver solid financial outcomes for the Company and our shareholders, even as interest rates continue to rise, and fears of an economic downturn continue to develop. Anne Arundel County, our primary operating area, remains a vibrant market and should withstand this period of economic uncertainty. Non-performing assets remain low, and we maintain our conservative approach to credit underwriting. Historically, the Company has navigated both rising rate and recessionary cycles with good outcomes, and we believe that the Company and the Bank are well positioned to weather the current economic environment.”

In closing, Mr. Hanna added, “Our financial performance during the third quarter demonstrates our ability to navigate the current economic environment. As we enter the final quarter of the year with positive momentum, we recognize the backdrop of economic uncertainty that persists. Inflation levels remain elevated and market expectations suggest that interest rates will remain elevated for some time, which will likely impact future economic growth and activity. As such, we are intently focused on targeted balance sheet growth that optimizes capital, prudently managing spreads, and maintaining disciplined loan and deposit pricing strategies. We believe our conservative credit culture and emphasis on effective risk management has served, and will continue to serve, us well during periods of economic unrest.”

Highlights for the First Nine Months of 2023

Total interest income increased $0.6 million to $9.9 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. This resulted from a $630,000 increase in interest income on securities and a $17,000 increase in interest and fees on loans, consistent with the rising interest rate environment. The increase in interest income was driven by the repricing impact on earning asset yields of the change in asset mix from loans to investment securities. Loan pricing pressure/competition will continue to place pressure on the Company’s net interest margin.

The Company recaptured a portion of its allowance for credit losses on loans in the first three quarters of 2023 due to changes in the mix of the loan categories in the loan portfolio, primarily consisting of runoff in the indirect automobile portfolio, and a 0.03% increase in the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) percentage. The Company expects that its strong liquidity and capital positions, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 18.10% on September 30, 2023, compared to 16.16% for the same period of 2022, will provide ample capacity for future growth.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was 0.61%, compared to 0.35% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was 12.47%, compared to 6.76% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. Higher net income and a lower average asset balance primarily drove the higher return on average assets, while higher net income and a lower average equity balance primarily drove the higher return on average equity.

The cost of funds decreased by 0.01% from 0.27% for the third quarter 2022 to 0.26% for the third quarter 2023.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $4.57 on September 30, 2023, compared to $5.01 per share on September 30, 2022. The decline was primarily due to the unrealized losses on available for sale securities, caused by the rapid increase in market interest rates.

On September 30, 2023, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 17.12% on September 30, 2023, compared to 15.34% on September 30, 2022. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $355.4 million on September 30, 2023, a decrease of $60.3 million or 14.50%, from $415.6 million on September 30, 2022. Investment securities decreased by $2.3 million or 1.57% to $142.7 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $145.0 million for the same period of 2022. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $174.8 million on September 30, 2023, a decrease of $19.3 million or 9.94%, from $194.1 million on September 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $39.6 million or 73.19%, from September 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023. Deferred tax assets increased $1.1 million or 11.63%, from September 30, 2022, to September 30, 2023, due to the tax effects of unrealized losses on available for sale securities.

Total deposits were $314.8 million on September 30, 2023, a decrease of $64.0 million or 16.9%, from $378.9 million on September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits were $126.9 million on September 30, 2023, a decrease of $22.3 million or 14.93%, from $149.2 million on September 30, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits were $187.9 million on September 30, 2023, a decrease of $41.8 million or 18.18%, from $229.7 million on September 30, 2022. Total borrowings were $25.0 million on September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.0 million or 25.00%, from $20.0 million on September 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $13.2 million (3.70% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $4.57 per common share. Total stockholders’ equity on September 30, 2022, was $14.3 million (3.45% of total assets), equivalent to a book value of $5.01 per common share. The decrease in the ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was primarily due to the $2.2 million after-tax decline in market value of the Company’s available-for-sale securities portfolio. These increases in unrealized losses primarily resulted from increasing market interest rates year-over-year, which decreased the fair value of the investment securities.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained sound. Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 0.16% of total assets on September 30, 2023, compared to 0.13% on December 31, 2022, demonstrating positive asset quality trends across the portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $2.10 million, or 1.20% of total loans, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $2.16 million, or 1.16% of total loans, as of December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses for unfunded commitments was $448,000 as of September 30, 2023, compared to $477,000 as of December 31, 2022.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $551,000, compared to $375,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, totaled $3.0 million, a decrease of $85,000 from the three-month period ended September 30, 2022. While interest income increased by $42,000, the decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a $127,000 increase in interest expense. The rising interest rate environment and change in asset and funding mix drove the higher net interest margin despite declines in asset and funding balances.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was 3.21%, compared to 2.83% for the same period of 2022. Higher average yields and lower average balances on interest-earning assets combined with lower average interest-bearing funds, and lower average noninterest-bearing funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results. The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $59.8 million while the yield increased 0.55% from 3.09% to 3.64%, when comparing the three-month periods ending September 30, 2022, and 2023. The average balance on interest-bearing funds and noninterest-bearing funds decreased $39.4 million and $21.2 million, respectively, and the cost of funds increased 0.19%, when comparing the three-month periods ending September 30, 2022, and 2023. Higher interest rates drove the increased interest expense on borrowed funds.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $39.8 million from $228.0 million to $188.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, while the yield increased from 2.13% to 2.56% during that same period. The increase in yields for the three-month period can be attributed to the rising interest rate environment and its positive impact on cash and investment yields.

Average loan balances decreased $20.0 million to $177.2 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to $197.2 million for the same period of 2022, while the yield increased from 4.21% to 4.80% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the third quarter of 2023 reflected the accelerated runoff of the lower yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations in a rising rate environment.

The provision of allowance for credit loss on loans for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was an allowance release of $92,000, compared to a $39,000 provision for the same period of 2022. The decrease in the provision for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, when compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, primarily reflects a $18.2 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a 0.03% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $315,000, compared to $317,000 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $2,000 or 0.73%. The decrease was driven primarily by $7,000 of lower other fees and commissions.

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $2.82 million, compared to $2.92 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $99,000. The primary contributors to the $99,000 decrease, when compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, were decreases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, data processing and other expenses, offset by increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, and FDIC insurance.

For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and 2022

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $1.3 million, compared to $915,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, totaled $9.2 million, an increase of $724,000 from the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The increase in net interest income was due to a $648,000 increase in interest income, and a $76,000 decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings. The rising interest rate environment and change in asset and funding mix drove the higher net interest margin even though asset and funding balances declined.

Net interest margin for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, was 3.35%, compared to 2.66% for the same period of 2022. Higher average yields and lower average balances on interest-earning assets combined with lower average interest-bearing funds, and lower average noninterest-bearing funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results. The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $59.5 million, while the yield increased 0.70% from 2.89% to 3.59%, when comparing the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2022, and 2023. The average balance on interest-bearing funds and noninterest-bearing funds decreased $40.5 million and $19.5 million, respectively, and the cost of funds increased 0.01%, when comparing the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2022, and 2023.

The average balance of interest-bearing deposits in banks and investment securities decreased $38.6 million from $226.5 million to $187.9 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, while the yield increased 4.22% during that same period. The increase in yields for the nine-month period can be attributed to the rising interest rate environment and its positive impact on cash and investment yields.

Average loan balances decreased $20.8 million to $181.2 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to $202.0 million for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, while the yield increased by 0.50% during that same period. The increase in loan yields for the first nine months of 2023 reflected the accelerated runoff of the lower yielding indirect automobile loan portfolio and new loan originations in a rising rate environment.

The Company recorded a release of provision of allowance for credit loss on loans of $7,000 for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, compared to a release of $178,000 for the same period in 2022. The $171,000 increase in the provision in 2023, compared to 2022, primarily reflects a $18.2 million decrease in the reservable balance of the loan portfolio and a 0.03% increase in the current expected credit loss percentage. As a result, the allowance for credit loss on loans was $2.09 million on September 30, 2023, representing 1.20% of total loans, compared to $2.28 million, or 1.17% of total loans on September 30, 2022.

Noninterest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, was $800,000, compared to $832,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $32,000 or 3.86%. The decrease was driven primarily by $36,000 of lower other fees and commissions.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, noninterest expense was $8.7 million, compared to $8.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022. The primary contributors when compared to the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, were increases in salary and employee benefits costs, data processing and item processing services, FDIC insurance costs, and loan collection costs, offset by decreases in legal, accounting, and other professional fees, and other expenses.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks 2,380 $ 1,965 $ 2,035 $ 2,572 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 12,142 9,783 28,057 51,597 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 14,522 11,748 30,092 54,169 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 142,705 150,820 144,133 144,980 Restricted equity securities, at cost 980 403 221 1,071 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 174,796 180,551 186,440 194,080 Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) (2,094 ) (2,222 ) (2,162 ) (2,275 ) Loans, net 172,702 178,329 184,278 191,805 Premises and equipment, net 3,177 3,276 3,277 3,366 Bank owned life insurance 8,614 8,572 8,493 8,454 Deferred tax assets, net 10,187 8,520 8,902 9,126 Accrued interest receivable 1,373 1,139 1,159 1,253 Accrued taxes receivable 189 70 - 225 Prepaid expenses 538 382 493 517 Other assets 377 348 388 660 Total Assets 355,364 $ 363,607 $ 381,436 $ 415,626 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits 126,898 $ 130,430 $ 143,262 $ 149,171 Interest-bearing deposits 187,943 198,794 219,685 229,715 Total Deposits 314,841 329,224 362,947 378,886 Short-term borrowings 25,000 15,000 - 20,000 Long-term borrowings - - - - Defined pension liability 322 320 317 315 Accrued Taxes Payable - - - - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,040 1,804 2,118 2,085 Total Liabilities 342,203 346,348 365,382 401,286 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,877,084; 2,872,834; 2,865,046; 2,861,615 shares as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30,2022 respectively. 2,877 2,873 2,865 2,862 Additional paid-in capital 10,940 10,914 10,862 10,836 Retained earnings 23,980 23,716 23,579 23,035 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,636 ) (20,244 ) (21,252 ) (22,393 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 13,161 17,259 16,054 14,340 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 355,364 $ 363,607 $ 381,436 $ 415,626





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 2,145 $ 2,094 $ 6,368 $ 6,351 Interest and dividends on securities 1,101 943 3,065 2,435 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 104 271 469 468 Total Interest Income 3,350 3,308 9,902 9,254 Interest expense Interest on deposits 116 116 337 361 Interest on short-term borrowings 282 147 320 338 Interest on long-term borrowings - 8 - 34 Total Interest Expense 398 271 657 733 Net Interest Income 2,952 3,037 9,245 8,521 (Release)/provision of credit loss allowance (92 ) 39 (7 ) (178 ) Net interest income after release of credit loss provision 3,044 2,998 9,252 8,699 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 40 37 120 119 Other fees and commissions 233 240 560 596 Loss/gain on securities sold/redeemed - - - 1 Income on life insurance 42 40 120 116 Total Noninterest Income 315 317 800 832 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,691 1,647 5,089 4,783 Occupancy and equipment expenses 329 291 955 939 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 194 299 692 884 Data processing and item processing services 206 242 755 703 FDIC insurance costs 40 28 122 83 Advertising and marketing related expenses 26 21 72 64 Loan collection costs 10 4 13 (51 ) Telephone costs 38 35 113 119 Other expenses 287 353 880 1,016 Total Noninterest Expenses 2,821 2,920 8,691 8,540 Income before income taxes 538 395 1,361 991 Income tax (benefit) expense (13 ) 20 99 76 Net income $ 551 $ 375 $ 1,262 $ 915 Basic and diluted net income per common share $ 0.19 $ 0.13 $ 0.44 $ 0.32

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (dollars in thousands) Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' (unaudited) Stock Capital Earnings Loss Equity Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 2,854 $ 10,759 $ 22,977 $ (874 ) $ 35,716 Net income - - 915 - $ 915 Cash dividends, $0.30 per share - - (857 ) - $ (857 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 8 77 - - $ 85 Other comprehensive loss - - - (21,519 ) $ (21,519 ) Balance, September 30, 2022 $ 2,862 $ 10,836 $ 23,035 $ (22,393 ) $ 14,340 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' (unaudited) Stock Capital Earnings Loss Equity Balance, December 31, 2022 $ 2,865 $ 10,862 $ 23,579 $ (21,252 ) $ 16,054 Net income - - 1,262 - 1,262 Cash dividends, $0.30 per share - - (861 ) - (861 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 12 78 - - 90 Other comprehensive income - - - (3,384 ) (3,384 ) Balance, September 30, 2023 $ 2,877 $ 10,940 $ 23,980 $ (24,636 ) $ 13,161

THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE

CAPITAL RATIOS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) To Be Considered

Adequately Capitalized To Be Well

Capitalized Under

Prompt Corrective

Action Provisions

Amount Ratio Ratio Ratio As of September 30, 2023: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 38,053 17.12 % $ 10,004 4.50 % $ 14,450 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 40,227 18.10 % $ 17,785 8.00 % $ 22,231 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 38,053 17.12 % $ 13,338 6.00 % $ 17,785 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 38,053 10.56 % $ 14,420 4.00 % $ 18,026 5.00 % As of June 30, 2023: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,755 16.83 % $ 10,093 4.50 % $ 14,579 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 40,105 17.88 % $ 17,944 8.00 % $ 22,430 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,755 16.83 % $ 13,458 6.00 % $ 17,944 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,755 10.51 % $ 14,369 4.00 % $ 17,961 5.00 % As of December 31, 2022: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,963 16.45 % $ 10,383 4.50 % $ 14,998 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 39,866 17.28 % $ 18,459 8.00 % $ 23,074 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,963 16.45 % $ 13,845 6.00 % $ 18,459 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,963 9.53 % $ 15,938 4.00 % $ 19,922 5.00 % As of September 30, 2022: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 37,391 15.34 % $ 10,972 4.50 % $ 15,848 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 39,400 16.16 % $ 19,506 8.00 % $ 24,382 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 37,391 15.34 % $ 14,629 6.00 % $ 19,506 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 37,391 8.78 % $ 17,039 4.00 % $ 21,299 5.00 %

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Year Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Financial Data Assets $ 355,364 $ 363,607 $ 415,626 $ 355,364 $ 415,626 $ 381,436 Investment securities 142,706 150,820 144,980 142,706 144,980 144,133 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 174,796 180,551 194,080 174,796 194,080 186,440 Allowance for loan losses 2,094 2,222 2,275 2,094 2,275 2,162 Deposits 314,841 329,224 378,886 314,841 378,886 362,947 Borrowings 25,000 15,000 20,000 25,000 20,000 - Stockholders' equity 13,161 17,259 14,340 13,161 14,340 16,054 Net income 551 276 375 1,262 915 1,745 Average Balances Assets $ 360,767 $ 359,482 $ 425,871 $ 364,613 $ 433,882 $ 424,992 Investment securities 177,856 170,653 177,824 173,676 167,025 168,990 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 177,223 181,693 197,199 181,234 202,051 198,934 Deposits 321,318 335,031 381,834 336,737 384,656 382,164 Borrowings 19,946 3,793 20,000 7,914 20,001 16,613 Stockholders' equity 17,547 18,797 22,001 18,055 27,004 24,042 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.61% 0.31% 0.35% 0.46% 0.28% 0.41% Annualized return on average equity 12.47% 5.88% 6.76% 9.34% 4.53% 7.26% Net interest margin 3.21% 3.44% 2.83% 3.35% 2.66% 2.81% Dividend payout ratio 52% 104% 76% 68% 94% 65% Book value per share $ 4.57 $ 6.01 $ 5.01 $ 4.57 $ 5.01 $ 5.60 Basic and diluted net income per share 0.19 0.10 0.13 0.44 0.32 0.61 Cash dividends declared per share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.30 0.30 0.40 Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,875,329 2,871,026 2,860,352 2,869,631 2,857,759 2,859,239 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans 1.20% 1.23% 1.17% 1.20% 1.17% 1.16% Nonperforming loans to avg. loans 0.33% 0.32% 0.10% 0.32% 0.10% 0.25% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans 359.4% 385.8% 1171.4% 359.4% 1171.4% 433.9% Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans 0.09% 0.15% 0.00% 0.05% 0.00% 0.10% Capital Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 17.12% 16.83% 15.34% 17.12% 15.34% 16.45% Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 17.12% 16.83% 15.34% 17.12% 15.34% 16.45% Leverage Ratio 10.56% 10.51% 8.78% 10.56% 8.78% 9.53% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.10% 17.88% 16.16% 18.10% 16.16% 17.28%



