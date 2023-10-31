Invivyd to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect the vulnerable from serious viral infectious diseases, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:



Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology (INI) Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 3:50 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

Evercore ISI 6th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Fireside Chat Time: 10:50 AM ET

Location: Miami, FL

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for approximately 30 days following the events.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to rapidly and perpetually deliver antibody-based therapies that protect vulnerable people from the devastating consequences of circulating viral threats, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. ​​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with the potential to resist viral escape. The company is generating a robust pipeline of product candidates which could be used in prevention or treatment of serious viral diseases, starting with COVID-19 and expanding into influenza and other high-need indications. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.



