DraftKings Announces Plans to Launch Online Sportsbook in Maine Through Deal with Passamaquoddy Tribe

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) announced it has reached an agreement in principle, subject to licensing and regulatory approvals, with the Passamaquoddy Tribe paving the way for the launch of its online sportsbook in Maine.



“Building a relationship with the Passamaquoddy Tribe is a fantastic opportunity for DraftKings, as we look to bring customers in the state of Maine safe and legal sports betting,” said Jason Robins, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, DraftKings. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with the Maine Gambling Control Unit as we become the official mobile sports betting provider of the Passamaquoddy Tribe and launch in our industry-leading 25th state.”

The agreement between DraftKings and the Passamaquoddy Tribe will allow sports fans 21 years of age and older to access DraftKings’ innovative, immersive and entertaining sportsbook app experience that includes a variety of wagering options including pre-match and in-game options as well as signature, built in-house same-game-parlay features.

“The Passamaquoddy Tribe is excited to enter into a mobile sports wagering agreement with DraftKings,” said Chief William Nicholas, Passamaquoddy Tribe. “We couldn’t have landed a better organization in the mobile sports wagering arena, and we look forward to continued progress and investment for future growth in the state of Maine.”

“The Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik is incredibly thrilled to have a mobile sports wagering deal with DraftKings,” said Chief Pos Bassett, Pleasant Point Tribal Government. “They are the industry leaders, and we are excited to be a part of bringing a first-class mobile sports wagering experience to Maine. This is a huge step forward for my community and the state.”

In response to the tragic events in Lewiston, ME on October 25, DraftKings will be donating $100,000 to Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund to support those affected. With Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF) as a conduit, 100% of every dollar donated will be allocated to people impacted and the organizations that will help guide Lewiston-Auburn through the process of healing. Donations to the Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Funds will be distributed with deep community guidance, including from MaineCF’s statewide board, engagement by MaineCF’s Androscoggin County Committee, and community steering committees.

An active member of the American Gaming Association (“AGA”), DraftKings is committed to promoting the AGA’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly™ public service campaign, which educates customers on responsible gaming best practices, such as establishing and adhering to a budget and only engaging with legal, regulated operators. DraftKings is committed to creating inclusive and responsible pathways for people to build, create, imagine and innovate through the DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. program.

Eligible customers in Maine can access the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here. To become a DraftKings Dynasty Rewards member, visit sportsbook.draftkings.com/dynasty. For problem gambling support or services, please call 1-800-GAMBLER. Persons under 21 years of age may not participate in sports wagering.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 24 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

About The Passamaquoddy Tribe

The Passamaquoddy Tribe is a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in Washington County, Maine with two reservations at Motahkomikuk and Sipayik.

Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkomikuk owns and operates several businesses including 8(a) federal contracting, maple bottling plant, hotel and restaurant, food distribution center, high stakes bingo, and Bear Lodge. Both reservations jointly own Passamaquoddy Wild Blueberry Company in Columbia Falls, and co-manage 130,000 acres of lands across the state of Maine that are part of the Carbon Credit Sequestration project.

Peskotomuhkati Passamaquoddy have lived and flourished within our ancestral homeland at the least since the time when the Laurentide Ice Glaciers melted away from this part of North America, about 10 to 14 thousand years ago. Passamaquoddy Bay and neighboring West Isles Archipelago also provided an abundance of salt-water food fish due to the productivity of the deep, cold, strong upwelling currents. The productivity and diversity of fish within the Passamaquoddy Bay region was truly magnificent, fitting the description of a Garden of Eden. Nature provided everything the Passamaquoddy people needed to thrive. In this environment we developed a vibrant Indigenous Economy.

The Pleasant Point peninsula (Sipayik) is a traditional seasonal fishing village to the Passamaquoddy. Because of its unique location at the confluence of the Passamaquoddy and Cobscook Bays it was (and remains today) the unique location providing safe harbor, quick access to inland and ocean waterways, and access to abundant marine resources for sustenance such as shell fish, marine mammals and other fish, etc. For millennia the Passamaquoddy way-of-life was to hunt, fish, trap and gather food and medicine and to employ the natural resources of the environment to sustain our communities. Over the past 400 years the encroachment and degradation of the resources in our homeland forced Passamaquoddies to adapt, forcing a shift away from our traditional indigenous economy. We had to find alternative ways to survive and to feed our families.

Today there are over 3,000 Passamaquoddy tribal members. There are three distinct self-governing Passamaquoddy communities within the tribes ancestral homeland. Two communities are located in Maine (Pleasant Point and Indian Township and the third is located at St. Andrews New, Brunswick. Each community is separated by geography but the people continue to maintain close political, social and kinship ties.