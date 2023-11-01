Dental Intelligence Unveils Game-Changing Automated Insurance Verification

Pleasant Grove, UT, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leading provider of analytics and engagement software in the dental industry, announced today a significant upgrade to its Insurance module — Automated Eligibility Verification. This transformative feature introduces automation to a formerly manual and time-consuming process, promising to save dental practices countless hours every week.



Automated Eligibility Verification will enable practices to effortlessly verify patients’ insurance benefits digitally without requiring manual work from team members, thereby streamlining operations and improving the patient experience.

All users with active Insurance and Engagement subscriptions will gain access to the innovative new feature from within their Engagement dashboard, where it will live conveniently alongside existing patient intake and communication tools.

"Introducing automation to the eligibility verification process is a significant leap forward in our commitment to simplifying dental practice operations,” said Dan Larsen, VP of Product at Dental Intelligence. "This upgrade is more than just a feature addition; it's a game-changer. By eliminating manual work, we’re empowering practices to focus on what truly matters — providing excellent patient care."

In addition to automated verification, this upgrade provides the flexibility to run manual verifications, both individually and batched, at any time, ensuring practices have full control over the verification process. Practices can leverage automated verification to check eligibility well in advance of the appointment, giving ample time to follow up with ineligible patients. Alternatively, verification can be conducted immediately before the appointment to ensure the most up-to-date accuracy for treatment planning.

Automated Eligibility Verification will read patient insurance information directly from the Practice Management System (PMS), removing the need for manual entry. Once the verification is complete, the eligibility breakdown is saved as a PDF in the patient’s chart, ensuring all pertinent information is readily available and securely stored.

The new upgrade aims to help practices boost revenue, prevent errors, and eliminate the need to juggle multiple softwares.

For a full breakdown of Automated Eligibility Verification, you can schedule a no-obligation demo of Dental Intelligence using this link.

