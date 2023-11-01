Global Fish Sauce Market Surpasses $15.9 Billion in 2022, Set to Ride a 3.2% CAGR Wave, Predicts $19.5 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Sauce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fish sauce market has witnessed significant growth, achieving a market size of US$ 15.9 Billion in 2022. Market experts forecast a continued upward trajectory, with an expected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% from 2023 to 2028, ultimately reaching a remarkable US$ 19.5 Billion.

Unveiling the Nutritional Powerhouse: Fish Sauce

Fish sauce, a brown liquid condiment produced through the fermentation of small fish with a generous amount of salt, boasts a rich nutritional profile. It serves as a valuable source of iron, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and amino acids. These nutritional components contribute to improved appetite, blood sugar control, and enhanced calcium absorption.

Moreover, fish sauce aids in hematopoiesis, supports a stable nervous system, and facilitates cell multiplication. As a result, this condiment is widely embraced as a seasoning and dipping sauce in a variety of staple dishes, imparting a savory aroma and flavor.

Global Fish Sauce Market Trends:

The global appetite for nutritious foods and condiments is on the rise due to increasing health consciousness among individuals. This, coupled with the escalating prevalence of thyroid-related issues worldwide, plays a pivotal role in driving market growth. The popularity of Asian cuisine, which emphasizes a balanced blend of meat and vegetables, further fuels demand for fish sauce. The burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry also contributes to the global appetite for this condiment.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of fish sauce offers lucrative opportunities for industry investors, while its widespread availability through both online and offline distribution channels positively influences market dynamics. The growing demand for fortified product variants to maintain healthy micronutrient levels in the body is boosting market expansion. Leading market players are actively investing in packaging enhancements and advertising campaigns to bolster brand awareness, further propelling market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The global fish sauce market report provides an in-depth analysis of key trends within each sub-segment, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on type, composition, distribution channel, and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

Korean Fish Sauce Japanese Fish Sauce Southeast Asian Fish Sauce Western Fish Sauce Others

Breakup by Composition:

Basic Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Food and Beverages Household Hotels and Restaurants Others

Key Regional Markets:

The market spans various regions, including:

North America:

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific:

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America:

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry features key players such as Halcyon Proteins Pty Ltd., Masan Group, Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Rayong Fish Sauce Industry Co. Ltd., Red Boat Fish Sauce, Rungroj Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Teo Tak Seng Fish Sauce Factory Co. Ltd., Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co. Ltd., Thaipreeda Group, and Unilever plc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What was the size of the global fish sauce market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the global fish sauce market during 2023-2028?

What are the key factors driving the global fish sauce market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global fish sauce market?

What is the market breakdown based on distribution channel and industry vertical?

Which regions show promising market potential?

Who are the leading players/companies in the global fish sauce market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $15.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $19.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

