Salsify Announces a New Connector to NIQ Brandbank, Empowering Brands to Deliver Accurate, Complete, and Compliant Product Content to Leading Global Retailers

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify, the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to win on the digital shelf, today announced a new connector to NIQ Brandbank. The connector streamlines Salsify customers’ product content transfer to NIQ Brandbank and their extensive network of retailers. This connector between Salsify and NIQ Brandbank empowers brands and retailers to efficiently enhance the shopping experience by leveraging comprehensive, accurate, and current brand-supplied product content, driving discoverability of products through all sellers.



In the current economic environment, continued margin and cost pressure combined with changing consumer preferences are forcing brands and retailers to re-evaluate investments and race for economies of scale while extracting improved conversion rates on the digital shelf. The NIQ Brandbank connector automates much of the process of brand and retailer product content collaboration across NIQ Brandbank’s industry-leading network of 700+ retailers in 39 countries, including myriad grocery retailers across both the United Kingdom and North America. The resulting process efficiencies combined with improved performance on the product page contributes both the top line and bottom line growth that is critical in this next decade of the digital shelf.

More than 1300 brands already benefit from Salsify's PXM solution, unifying diverse product information, streamlining workflows, and fostering collaboration across teams. These substantial efficiencies empower Salsify customers to expand into new markets and new digital shelves, while continuously optimizing content to align with evolving retailer requirements. With the new Salsify | NIQ Brandbank connector, joint customers can seamlessly access NIQ Brandbank's extensive retailer network directly through the Salsify PXM solution. This direct connection enables suppliers to easily share their own brand-consistent product content, including artwork, comprehensive packaging details, allergen information, and HFSS data, all while significantly reducing time and manual efforts.

"This NIQ Brandbank and Salsify integration and collaboration is a clear win both for our joint customers and the consumers they serve," said Steve Burdett, Group Commercial Director at NIQ Brandbank. "We are very excited to offer added value to our mutual customers relating to content syndication across various territories."

With the new highly efficient NIQ Brandbank connector, Salsify customers can:

Ensure brand consistency by sharing their brand-compliant and current product content to NIQ Brandbank, which can then be shared with their network of 700+ retailers. Drive discoverability by collaborating with retailers to create accurate and complete product experiences that meet what consumers are searching for online. Increase their retailer reach without requiring more resources by leveraging the same brand-compliant content in their Salsify PXM central source of truth that they do for other, non-NIQ Brandbank retailers. Support retailer content completion and legislative requirements, validating compliance with the latest grocery regulatory requirements, including HFSS. Removing costs and delays from their business with automated distribution processes directly from your content source.



"NIQ Brandbank has a strong global presence, including in the UK, which is the number one market in EMEA for online retail. Our customers want to make the most of the business opportunity it represents," said Julie Marobella, Chief Product Officer at Salsify. "This unprecedented depth of PIM integration with NIQ Brandbank’s network will make it simple and efficient for our customers and retailers to directly collaborate on the most accurate, up-to-date, and compliant product content available."

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify everyday to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com.

About NIQ Brandbank

NIQ Brandbank is the leading provider of digital product content solutions powering omnichannel shopping experiences.

We enable brands and retailers to deliver the best shopping experience by giving them the ability to capture and share rich digital product content on all channels seamlessly. NIQ Brandbank’s end-to-end solutions connect shoppers to the most up to date and relevant digital product content making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.

With 25 years of experience and operating in 39 countries, NIQ Brandbank is the content partner to over 52,000+ brands, 700+ retailers, and wholesalers across the globe, creating a rich online shopping experience, while minimizing the cost and complexity for the industry.

For more information, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/brandbank/.

