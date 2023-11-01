Curonix Celebrates 1st Anniversary

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Curonix LLC, a leading peripheral nerve stimulation company celebrated its first anniversary. In November 2022, Curonix completed the purchase of substantially all assets, excluding liabilities, of Stimwave Technologies. During its first 12 months, Curonix:



Received positive new AMA CPT ® coding clarification published October 2023.

coding clarification published October 2023. Rapidly expanded throughout the US and select international markets with 75 new hires.

Partnered with leading healthcare professionals and societies to complete advanced Freedom ® PNS training for over 500 healthcare professionals.

PNS training for over 500 healthcare professionals. Announced six clinical publications regarding the long-term safety and efficacy of the Freedom PNS system.

Supported a growing skilled and dedicated physician community prepared to treat more patients with Freedom PNS and its proprietary HF-EMC technology platform.



Following its formation, Curonix received backing from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, an asset manager with an estimated $14 billion of assets under management and Broadfin Holding LLC, a healthcare-focused investment firm with extensive experience in the neuromodulation market.

“We are just getting started!” said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer. “Curonix is a new company that was formed to deliver much-needed non-opioid chronic pain relief with our innovative HF-EMC technology platform. We are committed to serving our customers and patients and are focused on continued product development, medical and patient education and clinical studies. We also continue to invest in our quality and regulatory systems to ensure that our products meet all global quality, regulatory and compliance standards.”

Curonix is also pleased to announce that the American Medical Association CPT® (AMA CPT®) published CPT® 2024 which contained important clarifications, code revisions and new CPT® codes for peripheral and spinal neurostimulation procedures. Curonix leadership continued to lead this initiative as part of an industry coalition alongside professional societies. The coding changes provide important clarity and added confidence for physicians committed to providing PNS and SCS neurostimulation therapy solutions for their patients. Curonix is thankful for the professional collaboration within the AMA process and grateful to know that this comprehensive clarification will positively impact the lives of thousands of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain.

“We are excited to support Curonix as it serves patients and physicians,” said David Kho, Curonix Chairman of the Board, and Managing Director at Kennedy Lewis. “We believe in the importance of providing effective long term alternative solutions to opioids, and our investment in Curonix reflects our belief in the team, technology and PNS treatment.”

About Curonix

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to free patients from chronic pain and improve their quality of life. The Freedom® PNS System uses high-frequency electromagnetic coupling (HF-EMC) technology to power the implanted neurostimulator. Each stimulator comprises an electrode array(s) with 4 or 8 contacts, and the electrode array is connected to a separate implanted receiver(s). A small, external rechargeable transmitter supplies the energy and data to the implanted neurostimulator through the skin. The device uses pulsed electric current to create an electrical field that acts on nerves to inhibit the transmission of pain signals to the brain.

