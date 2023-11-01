Aeroflow Healthcare Celebrates Success in its Home State with the Passage of North Carolina’s Breast Pump Tax Exemption

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Healthcare, a nationwide provider of durable medical equipment through insurance, continues to achieve success with its government relations program as it celebrates North Carolina’s inclusion of breast pump tax exemption within the state’s 2024 budget. Effective today, a tax exemption is provided for sales of breast pumps, including repair and replacement parts, breast pump kits, and breast pump collection and storage supplies.

North Carolina is home to more than 347,000 babies, with 43.7% of them living in households with incomes less than twice the federal poverty line. Understanding the need for more affordable access to these medical products in its home state, Aeroflow Healthcare worked with state leaders Rep. Tricia Cotham and Senator Paul Newton to push this legislation forward and advocate for its inclusion in this year’s budget.

“Breast pumps and breastfeeding resources should never be items that mothers struggle to afford. We’re extremely proud to see our home state continue to make the necessary changes to improve equitable access to these types of resources,” said Ryan Bullock, COO at Aeroflow Healthcare. “Founded and headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, Aeroflow and its government relations team will continue to work alongside policy makers to improve the lives of our patients and American families.”

Through its government relations program formed earlier this year, Aeroflow Healthcare has broken down legislative barriers and improved equitable access to care in more than half a dozen states this year – celebrating the success of tax exemptions for medical products in areas such as California, Florida and Texas. Heading into 2024, Aeroflow will continue advocating for policies at the state and federal level to ensure more patients can access the medically necessary products and resources for their quality of life.

