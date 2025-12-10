Aeroflow Health and Molina Healthcare Break Down Barriers to Nutrition and Diabetes Care in South Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, announced a new partnership with Molina Healthcare of South Carolina to offer in-network nutrition counseling and diabetes self-management education (DSME) services to Molina Commercial and Medicare members throughout South Carolina.

Through Aeroflow’s comprehensive Nutrition Therapy Program, Molina South Carolina members now have access to an online network of qualified dietitians who specialize in educating patients on how nutrition impacts multiple aspects of their health and wellness. Aeroflow’s program combines personalized guidance from registered dietitians and certified diabetes specialists with evidence-based education resources and digital support tools. These services help members manage blood glucose, make sustainable lifestyle and dietary changes, adopt tailored medication and wellness routines and reduce the risk of diabetes-related complications.

According to the American Diabetes Association , an estimated 25,000 adults in South Carolina are diagnosed with diabetes each year. Approximately 13% of the adult population in the state are diabetic, and approximately 35% of adults are diagnosed with obesity. These conditions are physically and mentally taxing, as well as expensive. Americans with diabetes have medical expenses approximately 2.6 times higher than those who do not have diabetes, placing additional strain on individuals and their families, and in many cases, preventing them from seeking the care and support they need.

Aeroflow Health offers its Nutrition Therapy Program and DSME services at little to no cost through insurance, removing a key barrier that often holds patients back from accessing quality nutrition and diabetes care. These services are crucial to helping prevent and manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease. Patients enrolled in these programs also experience increased energy levels, improved mood, improved sleep and a greater sense of well-being.

"For many different patient profiles, nutrition services offer a lifeline by delivering personalized education and strategies that improve long-term health outcomes, " said Amanda Minimi, Vice President of Health Solution Marketing & Operations at Aeroflow Health. “By making these programs available, health plans are transforming into a true partner for patients and a resource that connects them with the tools and support needed to take control of their health. We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Molina Healthcare of South Carolina to help their members make informed decisions about their health and tackle some of their most pressing health challenges.”

Aeroflow Health’s Nutrition Therapy Program and DSME services are offered through a virtual format, ensuring members can receive high-quality care regardless of location. Individual and group nutrition coaching is provided to help patients establish personalized goals and care plans. The virtual classes cover topics such as mindful eating, heart-healthy nutrition, diabetic weight loss, CGM data analysis, GLP-1 medications and more.

Molina South Carolina members can learn more about the nutrition and diabetes services available from Aeroflow’s diabetes division, Aeroflow Diabetes, by visiting aeroflowdiabetes.com/medical-nutrition-therapy .

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .