Aeroflow Urology Donates $30,000 to Support Family-Centered Care

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Urology , a nationwide provider of continence care supplies through insurance and a division of Aeroflow Health , announced donations totaling $30,000, split equally between Ronald McDonald House and the Dementia Society of America® . The contributions reflect the company's commitment to patient-centered healthcare and demonstrate the impact of its community engagement.

The $15,000 donation to Ronald McDonald House supports an organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network in more than 60 countries and regions, the organization surrounds families with the resources, services and support they need, so they can be at the heart of their child’s care and ensure the best possible health outcomes.

"Aeroflow Urology is honored to support an organization that helps make it possible for families to access the healthcare resources their children rely on," said Mica Phillips, Executive Vice President of Aeroflow Urology. "Whether it's through advocating for quality and affordable care or being a trusted source of compassionate education, our goal is to break down barriers so every family can find the support they need."

The company's $15,000 donation to the Dementia Society of America® will fund programs that support, educate, and empower people and families affected by dementia, a patient community that heavily relies on continence care.

"We're honored to support two organizations whose mission directly supports the patients we serve every day," said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. "Through our donation, we hope to make a lasting impact in the lives of those navigating different health journeys and the communities that support them. We look forward to continuing our support of organizations like Ronald McDonald House and the Dementia Society of America® to ensure families everywhere have access to the quality care they deserve."

These donations demonstrate Aeroflow Health's broader commitment to patient advocacy and improved healthcare access. The growing company works with more than 1,000 insurance plans to support patients across the country with a variety of needs, including continence care, motherhood support, sleep support, and diabetes management.

To learn more about Aeroflow Urology, please visit www.aeroflowurology.com and for more information about further donations from Aeroflow Health, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, and consists of an extensive catalog of solutions, including Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Diabetes , Aeroflow Sleep and Aeroflow Urology . Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .



