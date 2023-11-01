Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market to Hit USD 11.21 Billion by 2030 due to Industry 4.0 Adoption and Demand for Operational Efficiency | By SNS Insider

Pune, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that in 2022, “The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market had a valuation of USD 4.1 billion, and it is projected to expand to USD 11.21 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence, often referred to as EMI, is a comprehensive software and data analysis system designed to provide real-time visibility into all aspects of a manufacturing process. It facilitates the collection, integration, and analysis of data from various sources within a manufacturing environment. EMI enables organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions by transforming raw data into actionable insights, allowing manufacturers to optimize production, monitor equipment performance, and enhance overall productivity.

Market Analysis

Manufacturers are constantly seeking ways to enhance operational efficiency and reduce production costs. EMI systems offer real-time monitoring and analysis, enabling businesses to identify bottlenecks, improve resource utilization, and streamline production processes. The drive for cost reduction and operational excellence is a compelling factor fueling the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market. Downtime due to equipment failure can be a significant cost for manufacturers. EMI solutions can predict when machinery or equipment is likely to fail, allowing proactive maintenance to avoid unexpected disruptions. The ability to implement predictive maintenance strategies is a critical factor in the growth of EMI. The manufacturing sector is generating vast amounts of data. EMI systems are equipped with advanced analytics and reporting capabilities, providing valuable insights that can inform strategic decisions. Manufacturers are increasingly recognizing the importance of data-driven decision-making, further propelling the EMI market.

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Overview & Scope:

By Offering (Software, Services)



Key Market Players Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG,General Electric Co., Aspen Technology Inc., Dassault Systems SA, Emerson, Electric Co., SAP SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and other players

Key Takeaway from Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market Study

The embedded segment has emerged as a dominant force, reshaping the industry's dynamics. Embedded EMI empowers manufacturers with real-time data, enabling them to make immediate decisions to enhance efficiency, reduce downtime, and optimize production processes.

The process industry's dominance in the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market can be attributed to its heavy reliance on cutting-edge technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), machine learning, and big data analytics. These technologies enable real-time data collection, analysis, and reporting, offering a competitive advantage in optimizing complex manufacturing processes.

Recent Developments

Windstream Enterprise, a prominent player in the field of telecommunications and network solutions, has unveiled a significant development in its service offerings. The company has introduced LAN services featuring Fortinet technology, a strategic move aimed at enhancing security and performance for its clients.

HCL Technologies, a leading global technology services company, has announced its collaboration with Snowflake, a cloud data platform specialist, to introduce an innovative AI-based BI solution tailored for enterprises. This strategic partnership between HCL Technologies and Snowflake reflects the growing importance of data-driven decision-making in the business world.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of enterprise manufacturing intelligence market are shaped by a multitude of factors, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. The primary driver propelling the growth of EMI is the relentless pursuit of operational excellence in manufacturing industries, fueled by the escalating demand for high-quality products. EMI systems enable real-time data analysis, thereby enhancing process optimization and reducing wastage, which is crucial in cost-sensitive markets. Additionally, the advent of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) has accelerated EMI adoption, as it aligns seamlessly with the need for connected, intelligent manufacturing processes. However, this market is not without its restraints and challenges. Integration complexities with existing legacy systems, as well as the initial cost of implementation, can act as barriers. Moreover, concerns related to data security and privacy in an interconnected ecosystem are a growing challenge. Furthermore, the threat of cyberattacks on EMI systems poses a significant risk, potentially disrupting operations and compromising sensitive information. In conclusion, the market dynamics are a delicate interplay of drivers pushing for operational excellence, restraints involving implementation hurdles, challenges related to data security, and the looming threat of cyberattacks, making it a sector that demands a nuanced approach to harness its full potential.

Key Regional Developments

North America, spearheaded by the United States, has emerged as a leader for the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market. The region's manufacturing sector is characterized by a high degree of automation and Industry 4.0 adoption. This has led to a strong demand for EMI solutions that enhance data-driven decision-making. Europe has been at the forefront of Industry 4.0 adoption, focusing on the integration of digital technologies into manufacturing processes. The European manufacturing landscape is diverse, encompassing traditional manufacturing sectors, such as automotive and machinery, as well as emerging industries like renewable energy. The Asia-Pacific region, with countries like China and India, is experiencing rapid industrial growth. The manufacturing sector in this region is characterized by its scale and diversity. As companies in this region strive for increased efficiency, reduced waste, and product quality improvement, EMI adoption is on the rise.

Impact of Recession

During economic downturns, companies tend to delay or reevaluate their technology adoption strategies. EMI solutions, while offering significant benefits in the long term, may be deprioritized in favor of more immediate cost-cutting measures. This can hinder the growth prospects of the enterprise manufacturing intelligence market. On a positive note, economic downturns can also drive innovation. EMI solution providers may need to adapt their offerings to align with changing market needs and budgets, potentially leading to the development of more cost-effective and flexible solutions.

