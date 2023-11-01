Airport charges approved by the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority

As stated in company announcement of 31 August 2023 the largest airlines and Copenhagen Airports A/S have entered into a charges agreement for the period 1 January 2024 – 31 December 2027.
Today the Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority approved the airport charges, which the parties agreed upon in the abovementioned charges agreement.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Peter Krogsgaard
CCO
Telephone: +45 3231 3231
E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk
www.cph.dk
CVR no. 14 70 72 04