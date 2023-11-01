Giles Tipsword Joins Wrap Technologies as Senior Vice President of North American Sales

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a leading provider of innovative law enforcement and public safety solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Giles Tipsword as its Senior Vice President of North American Sales. Tipsword brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in driving sales growth, market analysis, and exceptional leadership in the technology and public safety sector. Today’s appointment is announced on the heels of the Company experiencing strong and continued domestic and international momentum for BolaWrap after receiving multiple orders in the EMEA region and following a customer’s successful year-long trial of the BolaWrap restraint device. The Company is bolstering its sales team as it continues to see strong demand for BolaWrap globally as police forces grapple with civil unrest and increased crime.

As a seasoned sales executive and leader, Tipsword has a history of consistently exceeding sales targets by employing a unique blend of strong leadership, teamwork, communication skills, and strategic sales techniques. Tipsword's impressive professional journey includes significant leadership roles in renowned organizations, exemplifying his expertise in sales growth and market expansion. Most recently, his experience includes Motorola Solutions, where he was Vice President of Public Safety Sales in North America, overseeing a team of over 45 personnel and achieving consistent year-over-year sales growth. Prior to that, Tipsword started and led a North American sales vertical at Motorola. Tipsword has also held roles at Vigilant Solutions, Carbyne Inc., and Western Utility, Inc. and his background includes extensive experience in public safety and military service, reflecting his dedication to the law enforcement and security sectors.

"Wrap Technologies is thrilled to welcome Giles Tipsword to our team as the Senior Vice President of North American Sales. His impressive track record and leadership in technology sales will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in driving our continued growth and success in the public safety industry," said Kevin Mullins, CEO of Wrap Technologies. “Giles’s diverse and distinguished career, combined with his unwavering commitment to excellence, make him a valuable addition to the Wrap team. We look forward to the innovative strategies and leadership that Giles will bring to the organization as we experience increasing demand for our solutions and leverage this demand to drive significant sales growth.”

For more information about Wrap Technologies, please visit wrap.com.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating state-of-the-art technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships and delivers positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 1000 agencies across the US and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform that equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes.

Wrap’s Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic’s efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters. Expediting justice with integrity.

Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona.

For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Trademark Information

BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company's overall business; total addressable market; and expectations regarding future sales, expenses and break-even and profitability expectations. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "should", "believe", "target", "project", "goals", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "may", "will", "could", "intend", and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully continually grow and succeed in the public safety industry; the Company's ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products, including the acceptance of the BolaWrap 150; the risk that distributor and customer orders for future deliveries are modified, rescheduled or cancelled in the normal course of business; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for countries outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

