Huntington's Disease Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth by 2032, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Watch Out - Prilenia, Neurocrine, Annexon, SOM, Vaccinex, Sage, UniQure, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis

The growth of the Huntington’s disease market is expected to be mainly driven by entry of innovative emerging therapies, rising prevalence, and geriatric population, increasing initiatives for R&D, and the advent of genetic testing.

DelveInsight’s Huntington's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Huntington's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted Huntington's disease market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Huntington's Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the Huntington's disease market size was found to be USD 199 million in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, in the year 2022, the total prevalent cases of Huntington's disease was found to be ~81K in the 7MM. In the 7MM, most number of prevalent cases of Huntington's disease were found to be in the US followed by Germany.

Leading Huntington's disease companies such as Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Annexon Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharma, and others are developing novel Huntington's disease drugs that can be available in the Huntington's disease market in the coming years.

Some of the key therapies for Huntington's disease treatment include Pridopidine (ACR-16), INGREZZA (valbenazine/NBI-98854), ANX005, SOM3355/Bevantolol, VX15/2503(pepinemab), SAGE-718, AMT-130(rAAV5-miHTT), WVE-003(mHTT SNP3), NP03 (NanoLithium)/NanosiRNA, and others.

In September 2021, Sage Therapeutics announced that the US FDA had granted Fast Track Designation to SAGE-718 for development as a potential treatment for Huntington's disease.

In August 2016, the US FDA granted Fast-track Designation and Orphan drug designation to pepinemab for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Huntington's Disease Overview

Huntington's disease is a rare and currently untreatable genetic disorder that leads to the progressive degeneration of brain cells, specifically neurons, in multiple regions of the brain, including those responsible for controlling voluntary movements. Symptoms typically manifest between the ages of 30 and 50, although onset can occur earlier or later in life. Clinically, Huntington's disease is characterized by a combination of motor, cognitive, and psychiatric symptoms. Motor symptoms encompass involuntary movements, diminished manual dexterity, slurred speech, swallowing difficulties, balance issues, and a propensity for falls. Psychiatric symptoms may encompass depression (the most common), mania, obsessive-compulsive behaviors, irritability, anxiety, agitation, impulsivity, apathy, and social withdrawal. The diagnosis of Huntington's disease relies on a comprehensive assessment, including a physical examination, a thorough review of the patient's family medical history, neurological and psychiatric evaluations, as well as genetic testing.





Huntington's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Huntington's disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Huntington's disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Huntington's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Huntington's Disease Prevalent cases

Total Huntington's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Total Chorea-associated Cases of Huntington’s Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Huntington’s Disease by Age Group

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Huntington's Disease by Clinical Stage

Total Huntington's Disease Treated Cases

Huntington's Disease Treatment Market

Regrettably, Huntington's disease currently lacks a cure, and there are no known therapies capable of halting or reversing its progression. Nevertheless, certain medications can mitigate some of the movement and psychiatric symptoms associated with the disease. Additionally, various interventions can assist individuals in adapting to changes in their abilities for a period.

It's worth emphasizing that medications employed in the management of Huntington's disease are tailored to address particular symptoms. Consequently, the medications prescribed may evolve as the disease progresses, contingent upon treatment objectives and the patient's condition. Furthermore, certain drugs used to alleviate specific symptoms may inadvertently exacerbate other symptoms. Doctors routinely reassess and refine treatment goals. At present, the primary objective of treatment remains to decelerate the disease's progression and enhance the quality of life for those affected, extending their comfort and functionality for as long as feasible.

Presently, treatment approaches encompass a variety of medications tailored to address specific symptoms. These may include drugs for managing depression, mood fluctuations, and involuntary or abnormal movements and behaviors. Given that individuals with this condition are at a higher risk of experiencing depression and even contemplating suicide, it is imperative for caregivers to diligently monitor for associated symptoms and seek professional assistance when needed. As the disease progresses and symptoms worsen, individuals affected will require increased levels of support, supervision, and care.

Key Huntington's Disease Therapies and Companies

Pridopidine (ACR-16): Prilenia Therapeutics

INGREZZA (valbenazine/NBI-98854): Neurocrine Biosciences

ANX005: Annexon Biosciences

SOM3355/Bevantolol: SOM Biotech

VX15/2503(pepinemab): Vaccinex

SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics

AMT-130(rAAV5-miHTT): UniQure Biopharma

WVE-003(mHTT SNP3): Wave life sciences/Takeda

NP03 (NanoLithium)/NanosiRNA: Medesis Pharma

Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics

The Huntington's disease market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. Given the increasing number of elderly individuals in the population, adult-onset Huntington's disease is becoming more prevalent than its juvenile counterpart. Consequently, as the geriatric population grows, there is a rising number of elderly patients being diagnosed with Huntington's disease. Since Huntington's disease is a rare condition, companies working on treatment options for it can enjoy numerous advantages, including the ability to command premium pricing, obtaining Orphan Drug Designation, which grants 7 years of market exclusivity in the United States, access to clinical trial subsidies, reduced regulatory fees, and a host of other benefits.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the Huntington's disease market. Limited availability of curative treatments and innovative therapies to halt disease progression. Existing therapies primarily address symptoms, and the range of treatment options remains limited. Developing new therapies for neurological disorders presents unique challenges, with a typically low probability of success in clinical development. Moreover, Huntington's disease treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the Huntington's disease market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the Huntington's disease market growth.

Huntington's Disease Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Huntington's Disease Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Huntington's Disease Market Size in 2021 USD 199 Million Key Huntington's Disease Companies Prilenia Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Annexon Biosciences, SOM Biotech, Vaccinex, Sage Therapeutics, UniQure Biopharma, Wave life sciences, Takeda, Medesis Pharma, and others Key Huntington's Disease Therapies Pridopidine (ACR-16), INGREZZA (valbenazine/NBI-98854), ANX005, SOM3355/Bevantolol, VX15/2503(pepinemab), SAGE-718, AMT-130(rAAV5-miHTT), WVE-003(mHTT SNP3), NP03 (NanoLithium)/NanosiRNA, and others

Scope of the Huntington's Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Huntington's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Huntington's Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Huntington's Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Huntington's Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Huntington's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

