Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. ("Tenable") (Nasdaq: TENB), the Exposure Management company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We are pleased with our execution in the quarter, which included better-than-expected earnings and unlevered free cash flow," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "We also saw significant outperformance in the public sector, which had minimal benefit to CCB in the quarter. Specifically, we experienced increasing strength in the U.S. federal market evidenced by several strategic seven-figure deals that are reflected in our current remaining performance obligations (RPO) growth of 15%.

"We continue to see momentum with Tenable One, and the integration of Ermetic's cloud-native application protection platform will further augment our existing products, enhancing our ability to identify cyber risks and secure cloud and hybrid environments for our customers."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $201.5 million, a 15% increase year-over-year.

Calculated current billings was $224.7 million, an 8% increase year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $7.9 million, compared to a loss of $13.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $36.6 million, compared to $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $15.6 million, compared to a loss of $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.13, compared to a loss per share of $0.17 in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net income was $27.7 million, compared to $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.23, compared to $0.15 in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $693.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $567.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $42.4 million, compared to $35.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Unlevered free cash flow was $48.2 million, compared to $34.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.



Recent Business Highlights

Added 386 new enterprise platform customers and 58 net new six-figure customers.

Acquired Ermetic Ltd. on October 2, 2023, an integrated cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) company with industry leading cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), to deliver market-leading contextual risk visibility, prioritization and remediation across infrastructure and identities.

Launched new generative AI capabilities and services across Tenable One to deliver faster, more intuitive insights.

Added new features to Tenable OT Security, including increased visibility of Building Management Systems (BMS) — covering devices such as security cameras, HVAC systems, badge scanners and entrance security systems, lighting control, programming systems and other assets.

Upgraded Tenable Nessus Expert to include web application and API scanning to provide simple and comprehensive vulnerability scanning to quickly and accurately identify web vulnerabilities.

Recognized as a "Leader" in both the GigaOm Radar for Operational Technology (OT) Security and “The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management," and named Best Security Company and Best Risk/Policy Management Solution of the Year (for Tenable One) in the 2023 SC Awards.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $204.0 million to $208.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $23.0 million to $24.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $16.0 million to $17.0 million, assuming interest expense of $8.3 million, interest income of $4.9 million and a provision for income taxes of $3.0 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.13 to $0.14.

123.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the year ending December 31, 2023, we currently expect:

Calculated current billings in the range of $862.0 million to $870.0 million.

Revenue in the range of $789.4 million to $793.4 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $107.9 million to $108.9 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $83.0 million to $84.0 million, assuming interest expense of $31.5 million, interest income of $24.2 million and a provision for income taxes of $9.1 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.68 to $0.69.

121.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $168.0 million to $173.0 million.



About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” "believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as well as other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to present our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional comparison of our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction and integration expenses, as well as costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 201,529 $ 174,851 $ 585,404 $ 498,560 Cost of revenue(1) 45,754 38,582 134,774 109,549 Gross profit 155,775 136,269 450,630 389,011 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 94,759 88,123 289,750 258,119 Research and development(1) 37,052 36,131 113,080 106,649 General and administrative(1) 31,877 24,973 85,614 77,969 Total operating expenses 163,688 149,227 488,444 442,737 Loss from operations (7,913 ) (12,958 ) (37,814 ) (53,726 ) Interest income 7,662 1,803 19,323 2,746 Interest expense (8,119 ) (5,082 ) (23,208 ) (12,246 ) Other expense, net (6,502 ) (2,073 ) (7,993 ) (4,880 ) Loss before income taxes (14,872 ) (18,310 ) (49,692 ) (68,106 ) Provision for income taxes 693 420 6,944 2,629 Net loss $ (15,565 ) $ (18,730 ) $ (56,636 ) $ (70,735 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 115,954 111,937 114,967 110,843

_______________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 3,011 $ 2,341 $ 8,542 $ 5,968 Sales and marketing 15,805 13,589 46,622 36,420 Research and development 9,242 8,754 27,871 23,294 General and administrative 8,777 7,959 25,777 24,272 Total stock-based compensation $ 36,835 $ 32,643 $ 108,812 $ 89,954







TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 445,316 $ 300,866 Short-term investments 247,658 266,569 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $225 and $1,400 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 179,432 187,341 Deferred commissions 46,132 44,270 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,529 58,121 Total current assets 971,067 857,167 Property and equipment, net 44,076 46,726 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 65,412 67,238 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,989 38,495 Acquired intangible assets, net 66,169 75,376 Goodwill 316,520 316,520 Other assets 25,213 38,008 Total assets $ 1,524,446 $ 1,439,530 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 26,880 $ 18,722 Accrued compensation 44,850 52,620 Deferred revenue 518,372 502,115 Operating lease liabilities 5,655 5,821 Other current liabilities 4,986 4,882 Total current liabilities 600,743 584,160 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 163,086 162,487 Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion) 359,941 361,970 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 49,382 52,611 Other liabilities 7,621 7,436 Total liabilities 1,180,773 1,168,664 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 116,470 and 113,056 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 1,165 1,131 Additional paid-in capital 1,146,435 1,017,837 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (540 ) (1,351 ) Accumulated deficit (803,387 ) (746,751 ) Total stockholders’ equity 343,673 270,866 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,524,446 $ 1,439,530







TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (56,636 ) $ (70,735 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,900 15,911 Stock-based compensation 108,812 89,954 Other 1,838 2,102 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,084 (10,727 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 17,524 20,355 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation 447 (8,829 ) Deferred revenue 16,856 61,731 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (5,475 ) (529 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 111,350 99,233 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,299 ) (5,132 ) Capitalized software development costs (4,707 ) (8,778 ) Purchases of short-term investments (217,239 ) (190,440 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 242,864 163,340 Business combinations, net of cash acquired — (66,993 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,619 (108,003 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on term loan (2,813 ) (2,813 ) Proceeds from loan agreement 424 572 Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 16,224 14,791 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,421 10,655 Other financing activities (213 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 16,043 23,195 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,562 ) (4,276 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 144,450 10,149 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 300,866 278,271 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 445,316 $ 288,420







TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Subscription revenue $ 183,268 $ 156,764 $ 531,133 $ 446,257 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 12,200 12,658 36,535 38,214 Professional services and other revenue 6,061 5,429 17,736 14,089 Revenue(1) $ 201,529 $ 174,851 $ 585,404 $ 498,560

_______________

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% of revenue in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.





Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 201,529 $ 174,851 $ 585,404 $ 498,560 Deferred revenue (current), end of period 518,372 447,863 518,372 447,863 Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1) (495,199 ) (415,378 ) (502,115 ) (408,443 ) Calculated current billings $ 224,702 $ 207,336 $ 601,661 $ 537,980

_______________

(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes $0.9 million related to acquired deferred revenue.

Remaining Performance Obligations September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Remaining performance obligations, short-term $ 528,367 $ 458,910 Remaining performance obligations, long-term 168,817 153,939 Remaining performance obligations $ 697,184 $ 612,849





Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 42,411 $ 35,853 $ 111,350 $ 99,233 Purchases of property and equipment (201 ) (1,896 ) (1,299 ) (5,132 ) Capitalized software development costs(1) (1,894 ) (2,451 ) (4,707 ) (8,778 ) Free cash flow(2) 40,316 31,506 105,344 85,323 Cash paid for interest and other financing costs 7,843 3,253 26,786 10,619 Unlevered free cash flow(2) $ 48,159 $ 34,759 $ 132,130 $ 95,942

________________

(1) Capitalized software development costs were previously included in purchases of property and equipment.

(2) Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Employee stock purchase plan activity $ (2,236 ) $ (4,845 ) $ (2,507 ) $ (4,538 ) Acquisition-related expenses (571 ) (398 ) (830 ) (2,395 ) Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers — — — (838 ) Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfers — — — (2,697 )



Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were benefited by approximately $8 million from prepayments of software subscription costs, insurance and rent in prior quarters.





Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from operations $ (7,913 ) $ (12,958 ) $ (37,814 ) $ (53,726 ) Stock-based compensation 36,835 32,643 108,812 89,954 Acquisition-related expenses 4,598 322 4,728 2,376 Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers — — — 838 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,055 3,080 9,208 8,292 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 36,575 $ 23,087 $ 84,934 $ 47,734 Operating margin (4 ) % (7 ) % (6 ) % (11 ) % Non-GAAP operating margin 18 % 13 % 15 % 10 %





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (15,565 ) $ (18,730 ) $ (56,636 ) $ (70,735 ) Stock-based compensation 36,835 32,643 108,812 89,954 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) (1,207 ) 318 1,046 1,572 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 4,598 322 4,728 2,376 Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers(3) — — — 838 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4) 3,055 3,080 9,208 8,292 Tax impact of acquisitions(5) (48 ) (958 ) (161 ) (4,307 ) Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers(6) — 508 — 2,121 Non-GAAP net income $ 27,668 $ 17,183 $ 66,997 $ 30,111 Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.64 ) Stock-based compensation 0.32 0.29 0.94 0.81 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) (0.01 ) — 0.01 0.01 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 0.04 — 0.04 0.02 Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers(3) — — — 0.01 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(4) 0.02 0.03 0.08 0.08 Tax impact of acquisitions(5) — (0.01 ) — (0.04 ) Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers(6) — 0.01 — 0.02 Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(7) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.15 $ 0.56 $ 0.26 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 115,954 111,937 114,967 110,843 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 121,473 117,334 120,273 117,524

________________

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses is not material.

(3) The costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulted from our internal restructuring of Cymptom.

(4) The tax impact of the amortization of acquired intangible assets is included in the tax impact of acquisitions.

(5) The tax impact of acquisitions for all periods presented includes the deferred tax benefits of the Alsid acquisition. Additionally, the tax impact of acquisitions for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes a reversal of the $2.5 million income tax benefit recognized for GAAP purposes related to the partial release of our valuation allowance associated with the Bit Discovery acquisition.

(6) The tax impact of the intra-entity transfers is related to current tax expense based on the applicable Israeli tax rates resulting from our internal restructuring of Cymptom.

(7) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.





Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 155,775 $ 136,269 $ 450,630 $ 389,011 Stock-based compensation 3,011 2,341 8,542 5,968 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,055 3,080 9,208 8,292 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 161,841 $ 141,690 $ 468,380 $ 403,271 Gross margin 77 % 78 % 77 % 78 % Non-GAAP gross margin 80 % 81 % 80 % 81 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and marketing expense $ 94,759 $ 88,123 $ 289,750 $ 258,119 Less: Stock-based compensation 15,805 13,589 46,622 36,420 Less: Acquisition-related expenses — — — 15 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 78,954 $ 74,534 $ 243,128 $ 221,684 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue 39 % 43 % 42 % 44 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development expense $ 37,052 $ 36,131 $ 113,080 $ 106,649 Less: Stock-based compensation 9,242 8,754 27,871 23,294 Less: Acquisition-related expenses — — — 46 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 27,810 $ 27,377 $ 85,209 $ 83,309 Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue 14 % 16 % 15 % 17 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 General and administrative expense $ 31,877 $ 24,973 $ 85,614 $ 77,969 Less: Stock-based compensation 8,777 7,959 25,777 24,272 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 4,598 322 4,728 2,315 Less: Costs related to intra-entity asset transfers — — — 838 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 18,502 $ 16,692 $ 55,109 $ 50,544 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue 9 % 10 % 9 % 10 %



The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending

December 31, 2023 Year Ending

December 31, 2023 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted loss from operations $ (27.2 ) $ (26.2 ) $ (65.0 ) $ (64.0 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 38.0 38.0 146.8 146.8 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 6.8 6.8 11.5 11.5 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 5.4 5.4 14.6 14.6 Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 23.0 $ 24.0 $ 107.9 $ 108.9





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending

December 31, 2023 Year Ending

December 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net loss(2) $ (35.2 ) $ (34.2 ) $ (91.7 ) $ (90.7 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 38.0 38.0 146.8 146.8 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 6.8 6.8 11.5 11.5 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 5.4 5.4 14.6 14.6 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions — — (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 16.0 $ 17.0 $ 83.0 $ 84.0 Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(2) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.79 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 0.32 0.32 1.27 1.27 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.06 0.06 0.10 0.10 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 0.05 0.05 0.12 0.12 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions — — — — Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(3) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.14 $ 0.68 $ 0.69 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 117.0 117.0 115.5 115.5 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 123.5 123.5 121.0 121.0

________________

(1) Forecast assumes an estimate of approximately $66 million of acquired intangible assets from Ermetic amortized over seven years. This estimate is preliminary, as we have not completed our purchase price allocation, and the valuation of acquired intangible assets and the estimated useful life are subject to change.

(2) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $4.0 million and $10.9 million in the three months and year ending December 31, 2023, respectively.

(3) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.





Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Year Ending

December 31, 2023 (in millions) Low High Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities $ 143.4 $ 148.4 Forecasted purchases of property and equipment (3.2 ) (3.2 ) Forecasted capitalized software development costs (6.8 ) (6.8 ) Forecasted free cash flow 133.4 138.4 Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs 34.6 34.6 Forecasted unlevered free cash flow $ 168.0 $ 173.0



