Lifeist's Mikra Completes Formulation of Innovative Mental Health Product for Anxiety 

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has completed the formulation and commenced production of a new and innovative supplement aimed at supporting the widespread modern struggle with anxiety. Serenity is a natural supplement containing a precise GCMS-verified dose of extract of lavender oil, formulated based on extensive studies including randomized, double-blind trials, with the results published in peer-reviewed clinical research.1



"Serenity is a significant addition to our product portfolio, representing our dedication to addressing the pressing health concerns of the modern age," said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist Wellness. "By skillfully integrating our proprietary polyterpene blend, we've refined the flavor profile to deliver an unmatched experience. This innovation complements our successful CELLF product, reflecting our commitment to advancing holistic wellness solutions."

"Anxiety disorders are widespread, affecting 40 million adults in the U.S. alone, yet a significant portion of this population remains untreated. Serenity is based on extensive research and aligns with the contemporary shift towards natural approaches," Morim continued. "With less than 37% of those affected seeking treatment, we recognize the need for natural, accessible, and palatable supplements. By leveraging our nutraceutical expertise, we are proud to bring to market a supplement that is firmly based on science. Serenity is poised to make a meaningful impact in enhancing mental well-being, aligning with our vision of improving lives through cellular health."

The market opportunity for Serenity is substantial, given that anxiety disorders represent the most prevalent mental health concern in the U.S., impacting approximately 40 million adults accounting for about 19.1% of the adult population. While these disorders are generally treatable, fewer than 37% of those affected seek or receive treatment.2

Two of the most prescribed treatments for anxiety disorders are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), such as ProzacTM, PaxilTM and LexaproTM, and benzodiazepines, like XanaxTM. However, both categories of treatments may come with potentially substantial adverse effects. SSRIs can lead to issues like weight gain and sexual dysfunction3, while benzodiazepines are known for their strong potential for habit-forming and can even cause seizures during withdrawal.4

Serenity has been formulated based on lavender, a natural botanical extract, aligning with Mikra’s core commitment to enhancing lives through natural ingredients, the power of science, and a focus on cellular health. Lavender oil extract has undergone thorough evaluation in randomized, double-blind clinical trials, where it demonstrated notable effectiveness even surpassing that of paroxetine (PaxilTM), a leading SSRI recommended for managing generalized anxiety disorder5. This study's findings indicated that lavender oil extract is both efficacious and well-tolerated in patients with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), enabling termination after a 10-week treatment at the full therapeutic dose without down-titration and without inducing withdrawal symptoms.

In Europe, lavender oil extract has gained prominence as a primary, first-line strategy in addressing anxiety-related concerns and has secured widespread approval for this purpose. 6

What sets Serenity apart is the GCMS-verified precision of the active ingredient dosage, and the incorporation of Mikra's proprietary polyterpene blend, meticulously crafted to deliver a pleasing flavor profile and address the common concern raised by initial users of other oral lavender products regarding their "perfume-like" taste and aftertaste. Capitalizing on our team’s experience with fragrant and flavorful botanicals, Serenity is poised to be among the most palatable lavender oil extract supplements on the market, with the most consistent, reliably precise dose every time.

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief that it is possible to add more vigorous, active, valuable and enjoyable years to your life through protecting and maintaining your cellular health. Mikra takes pride in introducing Serenity, which will be available for sale on weareMikra.com before the December holiday season.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

https://www.roilty.co

https://wearemikra.com/

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not historical in nature contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen.

The forward-looking information contained herein, including, without limitation, statements related to the expected date that Serenity will be available for sale and the anticipated benefits of Serenity in enhancing mental well-being, are made as of the date of this news release and are based on assumptions management believed to be reasonable at the time such statements were made, including without limitation, expectations that the production of Serenity is successfully completed as anticipated, the effectiveness of lavender oil and its extracts in treating anxiety as demonstrated in published materials and studies, its expectation that the nutraceutical market will develop as currently anticipated, the nutraceutical market will continue to be a multi-billion dollar high-margin market, expectations that Serenity will gain market acceptance as a natural supplement alternative for the treatment of anxiety, along with the expansion of the market for nutraceutical products, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. Such factors include, without limitation: the failure to successfully complete production of, and make available for sale, Serenity as anticipated and in a timely manner, the failure of Serenity, a natural supplement alternative, to demonstrate a notable effectiveness in treating general anxiety disorder or other anticipated health benefits, the the inability of the Company to develop Mikra’s business as anticipated, unanticipated changes to current regulations that would adversely impact Mikra’s business, unforeseen developments that would delay Mikra’s ability to sell Serenity and other nutraceutical products, the risk that the expected demand for nutraceutical products in general and those of Mikra in particular does not develop as anticipated and risks relating to the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy and the benefits realizable therefrom. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company’s current MD&A filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.

1 Lavender oil preparation is effective in generalized anxiety disorder - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24456909/

2 Anxiety Disorders – Facts and Statistics https://adaa.org/understanding-anxiety/facts-statistics

3 Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) - https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/depression/in-depth/ssris/art-20044825

4 Benzodiazepine withdrawal seizures and management - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21815323/

TM All referenced trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

5 Lavender oil preparation is effective in generalized anxiety disorder - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24456909/

6 Lavandulae aetheroleum - https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/herbal/lavandulae-aetheroleum