ASDSA Recognizes Its 2023 Top Advocates

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) is pleased to announce its 2023 Top Advocates will be honored at the 2023 ASDS / ASDSA Annual Meeting. Top Advocates are chosen based on their contributions to ASDSA’s advocacy efforts throughout the year and demonstrated commitment to patient safety in the field of dermatologic surgery.

There are 11 physicians being acknowledged as ASDSA Top Advocates in 2023:

Kyle Coleman, MD (Thibodaux, La.)

M. Laurin Council, MD, MBA (St. Louis, Mo.)

Catherine DiGiorgio, MD (Boston, Mass.)

Lawrence Green, MD (Rockville, Md.)

George Hruza, MD, MBA (St. Louis, Mo.)

Sandra Johnson, MD (Greenwood, Ark.)

Rachel Kyllo, MD (Arnold, Mo.)

Kelley Redbord, MD (Vienna, Va.)

Anthony Rossi, MD (New York, N.Y.)

Divya Srivastava, MD (Dallas, Texas)

Shivani Tripathi, MD (Chesterfield, Mo.)

“These dermatologic surgeons have shown incredible efforts to support the ASDSA advocacy agenda,” said ASDSA President Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC. “The ASDSA Top Advocate Program was created to acknowledge members who proactively advance the mission of ASDSA on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and strengthen connections with policymakers. We are extremely appreciative of their hard work to protect patients and improve policies at the federal and state levels.”

About ASDSA

With a membership of 6,400+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c) (6) association, dedicated to patient safety and advocacy on behalf of patients and dermatologic surgeons. For more information, visit asds.net/ASDSA.

